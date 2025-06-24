Predicting every winner at WWE Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions 2025 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28. After the removal of Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship, two more matches were added to the lineup. Hence, fans will now witness six bouts at the PLE.

The Night of Champions card will feature the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments, and the winners will leave with a world title opportunity at SummerSlam. Without further ado, here is a list of predictions for all the matches in the Saudi Arabia event.

#6 John Cena will exit Night of Champions with the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena will put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against CM Punk at Night of Champions. The iconic rivals will be facing each other for what seems to be the last time, and the hype for the match has already reached a staggeringly high point, owing to Cena dropping a pipebomb of his own last week on WWE SmackDown.

After last week’s edition of the blue brand, The Franchise Player still has 16 appearances left in his retirement tour that concludes by the end of this year. Thus, Saudi Arabia may not be the venue where he drops the gold. The Never Seen 17’s heel turn, as well as his threats to ruin pro wrestling, will lose all credibility if he gets dethroned.

Thus, WWE may not just protect him from losing to CM Punk, but the company may also prevent Seth Rollins from successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Cena. Thus, the 17-time world champion would exit Night of Champions with his title still on his shoulder.

#5 Jade Cargill will become the new Queen of the Ring

Jade Cargill advanced to the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament on this week’s episode of RAW. The Storm will now face Asuka at Night of Champions to earn a title match at SummerSlam. Interestingly, while the Japanese star has returned from an injury hiatus and is carrying good momentum behind her, Cargill could defeat her in Riyadh.

This week’s Monday Night Show paved the way for future animosity between Asuka and IYO SKY. The Women’s World Champion congratulated The Empress of Tomorrow for making it to the QOTR final. She also said that the two of them would finally face each other just as they used to discuss during their Damage CTRL days. Responding coldly, Asuka replied that they were no longer partners.

Thus, the company could set up a feud between the two even if the 43-year-old loses at Night of Champions. Additionally, Jade Cargill could receive a big singles push from WWE right now, especially since Triple H has been trying to build a storyline with her and the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Moreover, Naomi, The Storm’s nemesis, is the current Ms. Money in the Bank. Thus, the trio could deliver great dividends if placed together on the board.

#4 Karrion Kross could deal another big blow to Sami Zayn

Karrion Kross finally got into the head of Sami Zayn on this week’s episode of RAW. The OG Bloodline member was approached for a word regarding his King of the Ring semifinal loss to Randy Orton by Jackie Redmond. Before he could speak, The Herald of Doomsday arrived to mock Zayn.

He stated that he was actually moved by the Canadian’s words last week when he said that he was good enough to become a world champion. However, a clean loss against The Viper proved that he wasn’t. He tried to insult and preach his doctrine to Sami Zayn again, only to receive a punch to the face from the babyface, who agreed to a match with Kross, which will take place at Night of Champions.

As the OG Bloodline member left, the former leader of The Final Testament laughed alongside his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, saying, “Got him.” Interestingly, there is a chance that WWE could make Karrion Kross secure the victory in Saudi Arabia and give Zayn another big loss. This would set up the stage for the Canadian star’s eventual heel turn, which Kross desperately wants.

#3 Cody Rhodes becomes the new King of the Ring

Cody Rhodes will enter the final of the King of the Ring Tournament with Randy Orton at Night of Champions. The American Nightmare defeated his former tag team partner, Jey Uso, to punch his ticket to the finals. The Viper had already warned Rhodes that he would uproot him if he stood between him and his 15th career world title. However, The Apex Predator could end up as a KOTR runner-up once again.

Cody Rhodes has already pinned John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank in a tag team match involving Logan Paul and The Yeet Master. A KOTR win would send him to SummerSlam, where he will have a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cena after losing the belt to him at WrestleMania 41.

By that time, The Franchise Player will have fewer appearances left in his retirement tour and could drop the title back to Rhodes. WWE could choose this direction to make Randy Orton turn heel and become a future opponent for The American Nightmare.

He has already stated that the voices in his head have returned since Kevin Owens injured him with a piledriver last year in November. Moreover, his Legend Killer avatar is just one Punt Kick away from making a comeback. Thus, Triple H could choose Cody Rhodes over The Viper in Saudi Arabia.

#2 Jacob Fatu will retain the WWE United States Championship

Jacob Fatu betrayed Solo Sikoa and broke away from The New Bloodline at WWE Money in the Bank. Despite The Samoan Werewolf costing Sikoa the MITB Ladder Match, the heel faction leader said that he was open to dialogue.

On last week’s episode of SmackDown, Solo reminded Fatu that he brought him to WWE and gave him the stage where he could become big. In return, however, the United States Champion refused to return and offered a title match to Sikoa at Night of Champions.

While The New Bloodline leader has the numbers advantage with JC Mateo at his side, Jacob Fatu has an unlikely ally in Jimmy Uso, who protected him from his former faction last Friday. With the numbers game out of the window, The Samoan Werewolf could easily prevail against Solo Sikoa. Moreover, Fatu is one of the few WWE stars who may see a long midcard title run before he is ready to be put into the world title picture, like Gunther.

#1 Raquel Rodriguez will pull off a big upset by defeating Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley will face each other in a Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions. The two women entered a brawl on this week’s RAW after Finn Balor provoked Big Mami Cool to take care of Ripley for costing her a spot in the QOTR. While the Aussie was about to end the exchange of blows by slamming Rodriguez with a Riptide through the table, Roxanne Perez jumped in to save the Judgment Day member.

This allowed Big Mami Cool to turn the tide and put Ripley through the table with a Tejana Bomb. The Women’s Tag Team Champion even hugged Roxy afterward to acknowledge and accept her help for the first time since she was introduced to the heel faction by Finn Balor.

Since a Street Fight doesn’t carry any disqualification rules, The Prodigy could help Raquel Rodriguez once again. With this, Big Mami Cool can pull off a big upset and defeat Rhea Ripley. WWE would give the victory to Rodriguez to eventually make Roxanne Perez an official member of The Judgment Day.

Right now, the faction stands a chance to lose the Women’s Tag Team Championship owing to Liv Morgan’s injury hiatus. However, if Rodriguez agrees to share the doubles gold with the 23-year-old, the faction gets to keep the belts.

This would also set up a big conflict for The Miracle Kid whenever she returns, while allowing The Prince to gain more influence within The Judgment Day. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead at WWE Night of Champions.

