Predicting the field for the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament

When the first NXT Breakout Tournament hit the waves in 2019, it introduced the WWE Universe to several talented performers. Many wrestling fans already knew the likes of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Joaquin Wilde from their work in other promotions.

For some of the casual fans in the NXT/WWE Universe, however, those fans got their first taste of those performers in the tournament.

NXT GM William Regal announced that the Breakout Tournament would be returning in the middle of July. Several new NXT stars would get the chance to make their impact in the highly-regarded tournament.

Who will be next to BREAK OUT? 💥



The #NXTBreakout Tournament returns in 2 weeks on #WWENXT, LIVE at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/QgFVIQfilF — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021

Recruits with prior wrestling experience often debut a lot sooner than other recruits. Someone like Franky Monet was going to show up sooner than someone who was previously a fitness model with little wrestling experience.

Because of that fact, those stars that already have professional wrestling experience seem like the ones most likely to debut in the Breakout Tournament. Former athletes do have skills, strength, and talent. Those with mileage within the industry, however, already have a leg up when it comes to debuting for WWE.

Even with several roster cuts, many talented names have made brief performances for either NXT or 205 Live. Others are ready and waiting for their opportunity. Here are predictions for the field of competitors in the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.

#8. & #7. Joe Gacy and Andre Chase have already qualified for the WWE NXT Breakout Tournament.

Chase beat Guru Raaj last week for his spot in the Breakout Tournament.

On 205 Live, NXT pitted four Superstars against each other in order to earn a spot in the Breakout Tournament. Andre Chase became the first person to qualify for the Breakout Tournament by defeating Guru Raaj.

Joe Gacy also punched his ticket to the NXT Breakout Tournament by picking up a win over Desmond Troy. Troy has been in developmental since July of 2018. He's been used as an enhancement talent for NXT on many occasions.

Chase and Gacy were both members of Evolve when it was purchased by WWE. With August Grey already debuting and being released, those two will hopefully be able to carry the Evolve banner in the Breakout Tournament. 205 Live will also serve as the home of future qualifying matches.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood