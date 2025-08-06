Predicting John Cena’s Remaining Final Four Matches in WWE

John Cena’s legendary career is officially coming to an end, and fans have never been more worried about the future. While the future of the company still rests in good hands, with several top names like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns paving the way for the company to stay at the top, there will never be another name like John Cena.

Cena’s Retirement Tour has featured a number of twists and turns over the past few months, and fans have been enjoying every single one of his appearances, while they last. The Franchise Player surprisingly turned heel at Elimination Chamber, but thanks to no appearances from The Rock, who was the center point of the storyline, the gimmick turned out to be disappointing.

However, Cena hinted at a turn on the SmackDown before SummerSlam and did so at The Biggest Party of The Summer when he defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. Following Rhodes’ loss, Brock Lesnar made a stunning return to deliver an F5 to the legend.

John Cena has just over 10 more appearances left in the company, with three of them set to be premium live event appearances, which will quite likely feature Cena in action. Further, Cena’s final match will be in December, likely in his hometown of Boston at Saturday Night’s Main Event, which confirms that the legend only has four matches left.

Let’s check out the final four matches he could have in his career.

#4. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar (Clash in Paris)

Following Brock Lesnar's massive return to WWE, it is clear that a legendary feud between the two stars is set to make its way back on TV. Cena has been advertised for three SmackDown episodes heading into Clash in Paris, which leads fans to believe that both men will battle each other for one final time in France.

A battle between both men will undoubtedly be worth watching, and fans know that they will be in for some jaw-dropping moments throughout their feud.

#3. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins (Crown Jewel)

One of The Franchise Player’s top rivals is the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. The latter has been setting the scene for the future of the company lately, and fans believe that they will get to witness a match between both men yet again, which could end up being a brilliant showdown on its own.

Cena and Rollins could lock horns at WWE Crown Jewel, with the World Heavyweight Championship possibly on the line, which could end up being the beginning of a massive storyline that could lead up to a WarGames match as well.

#2. Team Cena vs. Team Rollins (Survivor Series: WarGames)

While Cena’s Retirement Tour has featured some incredible nostalgic matches, one could be another Team Cena vs. Team Rollins showdown, this time inside the double-ring, caged, unforgiving WarGames structure.

While The Visionary has his own faction now and could get two more stars added by Survivor Series, Cena could ally with the likes of CM Punk, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso to take on Rollins’ team in a massive WarGames showdown in the final PLE match of his career.

#1. John Cena vs. Gunther/Drew McIntyre (SNME)

While it is still not officially confirmed if Cena’s final match will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event, it is seemingly clear. The Franchise Player could call it a day after his final match in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, leaving the fans emotional, as well as thankful, for the incredible contribution he has made to the industry over the years.

The Franchise Player could face someone like Gunther or Drew McIntyre in his final showdown to make a lasting impression. John Cena has never faced both stars, and a match against them would undoubtedly be a treat to watch.

Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the legend next.

