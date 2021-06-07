Predicting the next 5 WWE Universal Champions

After WWE reintroduced the brand split in July 2016, Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley introduced the Universal Championship. Since its inception, there have been eight Universal Champions.

The inaugural champion was Finn Balor, the longest-reigning titleholder was Brock Lesnar, and the current champ is Roman Reigns.

Upon aligning with Paul Heyman, The Tribal Chief won the coveted prize for the second time at Payback 2020. Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, Edge, and Daniel Bryan have all challenged the champion, but The Head of the Table has defeated all comers.

At the moment, it may only be possible to predict the star to dethrone Reigns, but this list will explore the next five champions. These predictions will be based on the current situation while keeping prospects in mind.

#5 Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns to become a three-time Universal Champion

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were best friends in the past.

Seth Rollins has been persuading the WWE Universe and the SmackDown roster to embrace his vision and accept him as their leader.

After WrestleMania, Rollins has had some intriguing run-ins with Cesaro, The Usos, and the Universal Champion. At WrestleMania Backlash, Rollins had a staredown with The Tribal Chief before he attacked The Swiss Superman brutally. The self-proclaimed leader of WWE is still feuding with Cesaro, but he may turn his attention to Reigns upon the culmination of his current program.

Who better to dethrone The Head of the Table than an old brethren? Rollins knows Reigns better than anyone on the WWE roster. The Messiah has been a friend and foe to Reigns in the past.

Rollins and Reigns were members of The Shield. Alongside Dean Ambrose, they tore through the entire roster for nearly two years before Rollins betrayed his brother.

Over the next few years, they would cross paths many times. Most notably, Rollins defeated Reigns to win the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2016.

The perfect time for the monumental victory would be WrestleMania 38. Rollins would need to revert to his good side by becoming the underdog again. Winning the 2022 Royal Rumble match is a good way of booking a battle against the Universal Champion at The Show of Shows.

By then, Reigns would've defeated just about everyone on the main roster, building unimaginable heat and momentum. Moreover, he would've become the longest-reigning Universal Champion, making Rollins' coronation more special.

Rollins could beat the odds and dethrone 'The Head of the Table' to become a three-time Universal Champion through sheer grit and perseverance.

