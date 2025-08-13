Predicting the next 5 WWE Women’s World Champion if rumors about Naomi are true

The status of Naomi as the WWE Women's Champion is currently uncertain. A few hours before RAW this week, the Stamford-based promotion announced that the Glow is not medically clear to compete, and hence her match against IYO Sky got canceled.Later on the show, Michael Cole also confirmed the medical status of the real-life Bloodline member and confirmed her absence. Recently, a major report also surfaced about Naomi's status, which indicates that she could be out of the company for a long time.So, if the rumours are true about her, WWE may crown a new Women's World Champion, and in this article, we will discuss five stars who could be next.#5. Stephanie Vaquer could be the starYassine Claymore @yacinewarriorLINKStephanie vaquer’s match catalogue this year has been insanely goodStephanie Vaquer's main roster run is going decent so far. She has already participated in major matches and is currently part of Monday Night RAW. The 32-year-old star could be the next Women's World Champion following Naomi, as it will promote her as a main-event star in the Women's division.Additionally, this could be a great way to push her and will open the doors for many future blockbuster matches.#4. Rhea RipleyRhea Ripley is already a multi-time Women's Champion and was even engaged in a heated storyline with Naomi. The Glow defeated IYO SKY and Ripley at SummerSlam to become the champion. So, if the rumors about Naomi are true, the Eradicator may step up and capture the title again.Considering the massive popularity of the Mami, she is always a major contender to become champion in the women's division.#3. Bianca Belair may return and join Monday Night RAWBianca Belair has not competed in WWE since WrestleMania 41 and is currently on hiatus due to an injury. The EST is part of the SmackDown roster, but if Naomi is ruled out from television, Triple H might bring her to Monday Night RAW.Belair is already a major attraction among the WWE Universe, and if she manages to capture the title again, it could be a great comeback story for her.#2. Jade CargillROD ⚡️ @CANTCMELOLINKJade Cargill is unreal.Since making her WWE arrival, Jade Cargill has only won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair and is yet to become a World Champion. The current situation of Naomi could be seen as beneficial for The Storm, as she could be next in line to capture the Women's World Title.However, similar to Bianca Belair, Jade is also part of the blue brand, and WWE needs to shift her to Adam Pearce's show to book her to be the Women's World Champion.#1. Bayley could be the perfect choice to win the WWE titleWith each passing day, the storyline of Bayley is getting more interesting on RAW. Fans are intrigued to see what's next for the Hugger, especially after a big hint was dropped about her heel turn.Crowning the Role Model as the next Women's World Champion could be a great decision to take. It also revives the momentum of Bayley after suffering major losses in the past few months.