Predicting when the rest of The New Bloodline can debut in WWE

Solo Sikoa has made a few changes in The Bloodline since Roman Reigns's absence following WWE WrestleMania XL. The Enforcer has already changed the group's lineup and will continue to do so in the following months.

Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL despite the help from Solo Sikoa, The Rock, and Jimmy Uso. Following the event, The Enforcer began acting as the group's leader then kicked out Jimmy Uso and added Tama Tonga. The only person he retained is Paul Heyman, but the Wiseman may not be the biggest fan.

Since the trajectory of the new Bloodline could see Roman vs. Solo in the future, both men may request backup on their side. Fortunately, they have an extensive contact list in the Anoa'i family.

Jacob Fatu could debut on WWE the soonest

Many thought that Jacob Fatu would be among the stars who would join Roman at WrestleMania XL, as it was reported earlier that day that he signed with the company. However, that hasn't happened just yet.

It was rumored that Jacob's WWE debut was delayed, as it was supposed to happen around next week or even as early as tonight on SmackDown. From the looks of it, the company may want to develop the group more and engage them in a solid feud. Jacob could debut after Backlash, when all of the events for the event have settled and the attention could be put on him.

Lance Anoa'i could debut around SummerSlam

Another wrestler who came out of the Anoa'i family is Lance Anoa'i, who is also not a stranger to WWE. He attended the company's tryouts in 2015, 2017, and 2019. Although he wasn't accepted, he had one on-screen appearance in the promotion.

Since then, Lance has wrestled in promotions like MLW, Pro Wrestling Noah, and much more. If he is going to join WWE, it could happen around SummerSlam. It was rumored that Roman could return around this time, and Solo could recruit Lance to his side to ensure they have the numbers if Reigns returns against them.

Zilla Fatu could join his family next year

The newest wrestler from the Anoa'i family is Zilla Fatu, Umaga's son who joined the sport in December 2022 and debuted last year in July. Since he is still quite new to the sport, WWE may want to give him more time to find his footing, but he is learning fast and has impressed many with his skills.

It's possible that for WrestleMania 41, Zilla could join the company and further add tensions in their family. Since Roman could ask for help from others as well against Solo, the latter will have to just his family.