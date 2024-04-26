4 possible reasons why Jacob Fatu's WWE debut is reportedly delayed

Jacob Fatu, a member of the Anoa'i family, is rumored to be the newest WWE signee. It was reported that he was supposed to appear on television soon, even as early on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, but plans were reportedly pushed further.

At WrestleMania XL Sunday, fans expected to see Jacob Fatu get involved in Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes after it was rumored that the 32-year-old star signed with the Stamford-based company. Jacob was already well-known in the independent scene due to his performance in Major League Wrestling (MLW), but it looks like it might take a while before he appears in the Stamford-based promotion after reports indicated that his WWE debut was possibly moved as the company is in no rush for him to appear.

For this list, we will look at four possible reasons why the Stamford-based promotion decided to reportedly delay the debut of Jacob Fatu.

#4. WWE may want to develop The Bloodline's story further

After WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes' story may have ended, but The Bloodline's has only begun. Due to the loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Roman Reigns took some time off and Solo Sikoa assumed the group's leadership, making several changes in the process.

The Bloodline under Solo's guidance is fresh all around. New leadership, new member with Tama Tonga, and even kicking out Jimmy Uso from the faction. With this in mind, the Stamford-based company may still be building the group and its members further. Since they just introduced Tonga, they won't have any solid reason to add another member so quickly.

#3. Kevin Owens should be able to fight back first

After Solo Sikoa assumed leadership of The Bloodline, he and Tama Tonga targeted Kevin Owens. Last week, The Prizefighter was attacked in the parking lot and later on stage, leaving him busted open.

Since Solo and Tama's storyline with Kevin is still developing, it would be best not to intervene and add too many people to the mix. It would be better to see Owens get the upper hand first before Jacob Fatu finally arrives to help his family.

#2. WWE may want to focus on the Draft first

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be the first night of the annual brand Draft of the Stamford-based company. This time around, even NXT will join RAW and the blue brand. The occasion is already looked forward to by many people, and Jacob Fatu does not need to add to the events.

If Jacob debuts tonight in WWE, which was initially reported, the Draft or Fatu's grand debut itself might be forgotten. It would be best if fans could focus on one major thing to not get lost in the commotion.

#1. WWE could be saving Jacob Fatu's debut for a bigger stage

Anything related to The Bloodline would always ensure more people watching, even on mainstream media. However, Jacob Fatu is already a big star on his own. Due to this, the Stamford-based company may be saving Jacob's debut for a more special occasion.

Although WrestleMania XL has already passed, there are still several premium live events lined up in the future, some even taking place on an international stage. Due to this, the Stamford-based company may want to save the grand debut of Jacob Fatu for a relatively bigger stage compared to a regular weekly show.

