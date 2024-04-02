Updated WWE PLE schedule 2024: New event confirmed for June

WWE is slowly filling up 2024 with exciting premium live events by advertising different top superstars. Like in previous years, the Stamford-based promotion will host events in different parts of the world.

In April 2024, two WWE Premium Live Events will take place. NXT will host the Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event on April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On April 6 and 7, 2024, WrestleMania XL will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Backlash Premium Live Event will be held on May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France, and NXT Battleground will be held on May 26, 2024, at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. There are also reports which state that WWE will return to Saudi Arabia in May 2024 for another premium live event.

WWE recently announced that Clash at the Castle will be held on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom. Moreover, two PLEs are set to take place in the following month. On July 6, 2024, Money in the Bank will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and the following day will see NXT Heatwave emanate live from the same venue.

Two premium live events are also set for August. On August 3, 2024, SummerSlam will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, and on August 31, 2024, Bash in Berlin will be held at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Here are the updated WWE Premium Live Events from the main roster for 2024:

WrestleMania XL: April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Backlash: May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France

Reported Saudi Arabia PLE

Clash at the Castle: June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Money in the Bank: July 6, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

SummerSlam: August 3, 2024, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Bash in Berlin: August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany

2024 is stacked with exciting premium live events and WWE fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to witnessing some iconic matches being booked and some intriguing rivalries culminating at these events.

What happened the last time WWE was in the United Kingdom?

Clash at the Castle 2022 was a major success.

Since the most recently announced Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event will take place in Scotland, United Kingdom, let's look at the highlights of when WWE held an event in the United Kingdom on September 3, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales.

One of the most talked about matches of the event that year was Sheamus vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Both men delivered a masterclass performance, but it was still The Ring General who walked home with gold.

The event also marked Dominik Mysterio's heel turn by betraying Rey Mysterio and Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, before joining The Judgment Day. This came after Rey and Edge's tag team match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Finally, the main event saw Drew McIntyre being inches away from becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion against Roman Reigns. However, Solo Sikoa's main roster debut halted this.

Which WWE Superstars are advertised for Clash at the Castle 2024?

Five WWE Superstars are currently advertised on the poster for the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. These include Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill.

It would be interesting to see if any changes will happen to the Stamford-based company's 2024 PLE calendar.

