Why is Jimmy Uso not eligible for the 2024 WWE Draft? Exploring the reason

The 2024 WWE Draft is set to take place tomorrow on SmackDown, but one star who will be absent for the affair is Jimmy Uso. On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, fans witnessed Solo Sikoa take control of The Bloodline after Roman Reigns' loss and absence. During this, The Enforcer added Tama Tonga to the lineup and attacked Jimmy Uso to kick him out of the group.

Since then, fans haven't seen the former Bloodline member, but Solo and Tonga remain active on the blue brand. As it turns out, the reason for Jimmy's absence from the brand and the upcoming WWE Draft is due to a medical matter.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, Jimmy sustained a real-life, undisclosed injury. There are still little to no details available about it, or its severity, but it is bad enough for the Stamford-based promotion to decide to omit him from this year's brand Draft.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Uso is just one of many current superstars who have sustained an injury in recent times. The list includes Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Dominik Mysterio.

Aside from injured stars, the company announced that champions wouldn't be eligible to be drafted. These include Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, and Awesome Truth on RAW. SmackDown will therefore have Cody Rhodes, Bayley, A-Town Down Under, and Logan Paul. The only title holders eligible for WWE Draft 2024 are the Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors.

How did Jey Uso react to The Bloodline attacking Jimmy Uso?

After The Bloodline kicked out Jimmy, many fans believe there is a possibility that the The Usos and Roman Reigns would reunite against Solo and Tonga. Interestingly, Jey Usos' reaction to his brother getting attacked seemed to align with this.

On a past episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso stated that messing with The Bloodline was never a good idea. The RAW Superstar further added he had already warned Jimmy Uso about the same.

Which stars are eligible for the 2024 WWE Draft this Friday?

While many stars will be sidelined for the WWE Draft, many could still switch brands this Friday. The list includes AJ Styles, The Bloodline, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and many more.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the upcoming WWE Draft this Friday.