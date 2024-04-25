The 2024 WWE Draft will commence on this week's episode of SmackDown and continue on next week's episode of RAW before Backlash.

In recent years, some WWE stars were not picked by RAW or SmackDown, which led to them becoming free agents. It is likely that some stars will face the same fate this year as well.

WWE has released the list of Draft pools for both nights, and some major names are missing. Let's take a look at 19 stars who have been omitted from the 2024 WWE Draft.

#19. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the top names excluded from the 2024 WWE Draft pool. It is likely because she is injured and will be assigned a brand when she returns.

#18. Omos

Omos was not picked by RAW or SmackDown in the WWE Draft last year. The Nigerian Giant is not in the Draft pool this year. It looks like he will rarely be seen in the ring during the Triple H era.

#17. John Cena

John Cena is one of the biggest names who has not been a part of the WWE Draft in recent years. Since becoming a part-timer, the 16-time WWE Champion has been a free agent in the company.

The 47-year-old veteran, who appeared in the main event of night two of WrestleMania XL, will remain a free agent following this year's Draft.

#16. Big E

Big E, unfortunately, ended up with a broken neck during a match with The Brawling Brutes on an episode of SmackDown in March 2022. The injury occurred when Ridge Holland hit him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the floor.

The former WWE Champion was not a part of the Draft pool last year and will not be eligible to be drafted this year as well.

#15. The Rock

The Rock worked several episodes of both RAW and SmackDown after his return to WWE. The Stamford-based promotion may want him on both brands due to his massive star power.

This is probably why the Final Boss is not in the pool of stars available to be picked in the WWE Draft.

#14. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been on a hiatus since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year.

The Beast was rumored to return earlier this year, but WWE scrapped the plans once his name was associated with Vince McMahon in the Janel Grant lawsuit. The company stopped mentioning him for a while, and he was also removed from the WWE Supercard Digital Collectible game and the WWE 2K24 "40 Years of WrestleMania" showcase cover.

Regardless of his ongoing situation, the 46-year-old has always remained a free agent since the brand split returned in 2016, and the same is the case this year as well.

#13. Carmella

Carmella has been on maternity leave since last year. She last wrestled Bianca Belair on RAW in March 2023.

The former Women's Champion gave birth to a baby boy in November last year. It looks like she will miss her second consecutive WWE Draft, as there is no indication about her returning to the ring anytime soon.

#12. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars who will miss the 2024 WWE Draft. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match with Asuka in December last year.

As she will be out of action for the rest of the summer at least, and WWE will probably assign her a brand when she returns. The brand she ends up on will probably be the brand her husband Andrade gets drafted to, as the Stamford-based promotion does not often split couples.

#11. Raquel Rodriguez

Before returning to the ring in February 2024, Raquel Rodriguez was away from WWE for several months as she was battling Mass Cell Activation Syndrome. She competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match but was pulled from the internal WWE roster afterward.

The reason behind her sudden disappearance is unknown, but it could have something to do with her health issues. She is another name who is not in the WWE Draft pool this year.

#10. Valhalla

Valhalla is one of the active female stars who is apparently not a part of the WWE Draft pool this year. She has been on RAW in recent times, and last wrestled in a Battle Royal back in February.

Valhalla also accompanies Ivar of The Viking Raiders for his singles matches.

#9. Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis returned to WWE in the summer of 2022 but did not do anything significant in his most recent run with the company. He last appeared on an episode of RAW in May 2023.

Unless the Stamford-based promotion plans to bring him back, it is likely that Lumis will remain inactive and miss the 2024 WWE Draft.

#8. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville is one of the several stars who are currently sidelined due to an injury. She suffered a torn ACL on an episode of RAW last summer.

Even though she has probably recovered by now, WWE's creative team may wait until they have proper plans for her to assign her a brand.

#7. Erik

Erik of The Viking Raiders is another one of the injured stars who is not a part of the WWE Draft pool this year. He has been out of action since September last year and is currently recovering after undergoing C6/C7 neck fusion surgery last November.

Erik is expected to be sidelined for a long time, which is why his tag team partner, Ivar, is currently working as a singles star.

#6. Tamina

Tamina's last match took place against Michin on Main Event in February 2023. WWE has not used her for a long time even though she was drafted to SmackDown last year.

She is probably going to remain inactive and could become a free agent following the Draft this year.

#5. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso is one of the most notable names who is not a part of the 2024 WWE Draft pool.

He is not available to be picked as he recently suffered an injury. The multi-time Tag Team Champion last appeared on the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, where he was assaulted by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

#4. Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross has been inactive since she last competed in a Battle Royal on RAW in November 2023. The reason behind her absence from WWE programming is unknown, but it could possibly be due to Triple H having no plans for her.

The former Women's Champion will miss the 2024 WWE Draft. It looks like she will remain off television until the Stamford-based promotion comes up with a proper plan for her.

#3. Shotzi

Shotzi is one of the many stars who is not eligible for the WWE Draft this year due to an injury. The 31-year-old suffered a torn ACL during her return to NXT back in February and will miss at least nine months of action.

Her brand will probably be decided once she has fully recovered to return to the squared circle.

#2. Alexa Bliss could miss her second consecutive WWE Draft

Alexa Bliss was last seen in the ring against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. She failed to win the RAW Women's title and went on maternity leave soon after her loss.

She might be nearing a return as she is rumored to be a part of the Wyatt 6 faction alongside Uncle Howdy, whose return is apparently being teased through cryptic messages airing on RAW and SmackDown.

WWE would likely want to keep her return a secret, so she may not be drafted to any brand for the second year in a row.

#1. All Champions

WWE has announced that all the current champions will remain on their respective brands and will not be eligible to be picked in the Draft this year.

The only titleholders who are eligible to be picked in the 2024 WWE Draft are the Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors.

This means that RAW will retain Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, and Awesome Truth. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Logan Paul, and A-Town Down Under are SmackDown bound.