Predicting the matches and the result of the WWE World Cup tournament

This is going to be an intense battle

The WWE World Cup tournament is going to take place at Crown Jewel in less than two weeks. All eight participants have already been announced. The participants who will compete in this elite tournament are John Cena, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Miz, and Rey Mysterio.

Each of these Superstars brings something unique to the table. Hence, the entire tournament is going to be a palette of emotions and wrestling styles for the fans around the planet.

Considering that Survivor Series is not far, this PPV could prove to be a buildup for the event. Hence, it is probable that each Superstar will face an opponent from the other brand in the preliminary matches. Here are the predictions for the entire tournament, including the matches and the result.

#1 Preliminary Match 1: John Cena vs. Jeff Hardy

Would the fans see the sixth move of doom?

The sixteen time World Champion, John Cena, is the only participant on the roster who has been handpicked without having to qualify for the tournament. This has put a chip on his shoulder.

He will go one on with Jeff Hardy, who is famous for his high-flying and risk-taking wrestling style. Both Superstars have an extremely loyal fan base and it will be a good way to kick off the tournament.

Jeff Hardy will win the match to proceed to the second round. Not to mention, he will gain a lot of momentum by defeating the leader of the Cenation.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

#2 Preliminary Match 2: Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton

Would we see the shades of WrestleMania 22?

The General Manager of Raw will compete in his first WWE one-on-one match in over twelve years. Moreover, Kurt Angle outsmarted Baron Corbin to gain the spot in World Cup.

He will go one-on-one with the thirteen time World Champion Randy Orton. Notably, the “Viper” has been on a roll since he made his return a couple of months back as a heel.

Baron Corbin is expected to interfere in this match and cost Angle the match. Not only will enhances the momentum Orton has earned in this last couple of months but will set up the speculated match at the Survivor Series featuring Team Angle and Team Corbin.

Winner: Randy Orton

