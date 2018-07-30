Predicting the next three WWE Champions

The Champ Who Runs The Camp

The WWE Championship belt is a much more respected and coveted belt as compared to the Universal Championship which is hanging on the shoulder of a visitor. If SummerSlam brings out some interesting results, the WWE Championship belt might be up for an interesting storyline.

The Universal Championship belt is certain to go to Roman Reigns who will have a hard time battling it out against Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley but it seems unlikely for the WWE Championship belt.

Since that is over now, and AJ Styles is up against Samoa Joe, WWE creative team will have a hard time wondering if the time is right to switch waist for the title. AJ Styles will suffer nothing even if he loses his belt to Samoa Joe, but to see Joe get a huge push as the WWE Champion will be remarkable for the company.

There are a few worthy candidates for the WWE Championship if AJ Styles steps back from the WWE Championship arc and it will be interesting for the SmackDown brand which is struggling with viewership the most.

#3 Andrade Cien Almas

Rumors are already doing rounds that WWE is thinking of giving a big push to Andrade Cien Almas, a talented wrestler who has shown his mettle at the NXT brand. After making his debut at SmackDown Live, Andrade Cien Almas was booked really lousy for the first couple of weeks but with some time now, Andrade Cien Almas is having a good affair at SmackDown Live and to see him get a major push and feud with AJ Styles or Samoa Joe, depending on the results of SummerSlam will be the first time WWE will do justice to an NXT star after very long.

Andrade Cien Almas as the WWE Champion will allow wrestlers like AJ Styles to move to interesting non-championship feuds with other wrestlers.

