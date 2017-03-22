WWE WrestleMania 33: Predicting The WrestleMania 33 Match Order

Which matches will open The Show of Shows, and which legendary match will close it?

This is going to be another marathon of wrestling with a tonne of matches.

WrestleMania 33 is only two weeks away, and speculation is already running wild over everything about the annual wrestling spectacular. Everything from guest appearances to match results are all being discussed and predicted all over the internet. One important detail that’s also being discussed is match order. This is an important issue because it determines the event’s flow.

Even though every match on the WrestleMania card is built up to be a big deal, some matches will naturally be billed as more important than others. Despite the fantastic promo work between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, we’re not likely to see that match anywhere the main event. Meanwhile, despite not being a full-time wrestler, Shane McMahon’s match against A.J. Styles will most certainly go on later during the show, because Vince McMahon views his son as a major draw and a big deal. So much for meritocracy in WWE.

There are also other things we can expect out of the match order for this show. In all likelihood, all the older and established stars will be in the final spots, while the newer talent is more likely to round up the lower card. Because if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past year or so, it’s that there’s considerable hesitation among WWE’s power-brokers to give top billing to someone other than their chosen few or wrestlers over the age of 40.

With all of that said, here’s the match order we can expect at WrestleMania 33 ( note : I am not separating the card between ‘pre-show’ and ‘main show’; this is simply the order of matches).

Match #1: WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville [c] vs. Austin Aries



Finally, the cruiserweight division has a must-see match-up.

It makes sense to open the biggest show of the year with a hot match filled with high spots and exciting cruiserweight action. You do not want the first match on the card to be something dull and forgetful, lest the fans don’t show enough interest. It would be unwise to have this be the first tone for the show.

To that end, it’s most likely that the cruiserweights will open the show. Aries and Neville are two of the best in the entire division, and with WrestleMania being the biggest show of the year, there’s a chance that they could be given a bit more freedom to do riskier stuff for this match.

Over the past few years, the opening match at WrestleMania has been the one with crazy spots and big moments that got the crowd excited. This year, that honour will belong to the cruiserweights.