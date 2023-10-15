Predicting the top 5 male WWE Superstars in 2030

WWE today is having massive success due to superstars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who move the needle with every appearance. However, the Stamford-based promotion is aware that all good things come to an end, and hence, they must focus on developing the right talents for the future.

In those regards as well, WWE has done extremely well with some of their young talents on NXT and in the main roster. These young superstars have proved their worth by delivering top-level promos, segments, and matches. Hence, it would be safe to assume the future of the promotion is in safe hands.

In this article, we will look at five such prospects who will be massive superstars for WWE in 2030:

#5. Dragon Lee could be massive for WWE

Over the years, fans of the Stamford-based promotion have loved the Lucha Libre style of wrestling. While Rey Mysterio has been the flag bearer of this style, WWE will look for an alternative when Mysterio chooses to retire. That's where Dragon Lee could come into play.

In recent times, the Mexican star has received a major push. From challenging Dominik Mysterio on RAW to beating Austin Theory in a singles match on the latest episode of SmackDown, Lee's push is proof of the faith WWE has in him. Given fans also love the 28-year-old, it won't be a surprise to see him dominate in the near future.

#4. Ilja Dragunov

For quite a while now, talents like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Finn Balor have been the flagbearer of European Wrestling in the men's division. While these talents might or might not be around by 2030, World Wrestling Entertainment does not have to worry, given they have Ilja Dragunov on their roster.

Currently reigning as the NXT Champion, many believe Dragunov should have made his main roster debut a long time ago. While that did not happen, the Russian superstar continues dominating the former black-and-gold brand. His recent NXT Championship win against Carmelo Hayes indicates the potential WWE sees in him.

#3. Carmelo Hayes

When one examines the current NXT roster, it seems the brand has placed most of its faith in Carmelo Hayes. During his 182-day run as NXT Champion, which ended at No Mercy a few weeks ago, Hayes was part of several segments and matches that involved big names from the main roster.

The 29-year-old also beat Bron Breakker in a singles match recently. However, the victory was not ordinary, as Hayes had Cena by his corner and later received a push from The Undertaker. With such backing, one can only imagine the level Hayes would reach a few years from now.

#2. Bron Breakker

When it comes to raw potential, many in the WWE Universe believe Bron Breakker is one of the best talents on NXT. That's one of the reasons why he was heavily rumored to be drafted on the main roster earlier this year.

While that did not happen, Breakker received a major break when he faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in June.

Even though Breakker lost to Carmelo Hayes recently, he had Paul Heyman by his corner. This increases the chances of him being a potential Heyman guy in the future are very high. If this happens and Bron is aligned with The Wiseman, the 25-year-old might be a top draw for WWE in 2030.

#1. Dominik Mysterio

When Dominik Mysterio debuted in WWE during the Pandemic Era, not many were sure about his talents. However, Dominik proved everyone wrong by joining The Judgment Day last year and becoming one of the biggest heels in the Stamford-based promotion. Not many wrestlers can generate the type of heat Dom can get weekly.

This development of the 26-year-old only shows the improvement he has made. While the current NXT North American Champion is having a great run as a heel, when Dominik decides to turn face, the young superstar might become the face of the company. It will be interesting to see the stage Dom's career reaches in 2030.