Why wasn't Bron Breakker part of the WWE Draft 2023? Possible reasons explored

WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker was heavily speculated to be called up to the main roster during WWE Draft 2023. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and it left some of the fans rather bummed.

Since his NXT debut in 2021, Breakker has consistently shown the capability to keep the audience engaged, put on an entertaining show, and overall has the potential to be a main roster champion.

However, Breakker turned heel a few weeks ago and is currently feuding with WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. If Breakker was picked for RAW or SmackDown during WWE Draft 2023, his rivalry and title match against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Battleground would have become predictable. Hayes would have won, in all probability, leaving Breakker with nothing to do but move to the main roster with a loss under his belt.

However, turning heel is a whole new persona for the superstar in WWE. The NXT Superstar has to play it out and work with the developmental brand for a few more months to make an impression on the audience as a heel before WWE can move him to the main roster.

Furthermore, it’s possible WWE didn’t call Bron Breakker up to the main roster to keep the fans invested in his attempt to dethrone Carmelo Hayes.

Breakker was rumored to be backstage on SmackDown during WWE Draft 2023 night one with real-life partner and WWE Superstar Cora Jade.

Bron Breakker has already worked on the main roster

Back in 2022, the former NXT Champion made his WWE main roster debut.

It so happened that Dolph Ziggler was the then-NXT Champion and had dethroned Breakker. In an attempt to win his title back, the youngster appeared on the April 4, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW for a rematch between him and Ziggler.

During the bout, Breakker pinned Ziggler after a Gorilla Press slam to become the WWE NXT Champion for the second time! Of course, this was a way to move the WWE NXT Title back to the developmental brand.

After his stint on the main roster last year, it can be speculated that it is only a matter of time before Bron Breakker makes his presence felt on the main roster. It remains to be seen who his first feud will be against.

