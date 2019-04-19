Predicting WWE's Next Champions

Soon to come.

WrestleMania 35 and the Superstar Shake-up are now behind us, which means we've entered a new year on the WWE calendar. Since the last time I did this, after Survivor Series, all but one of the championships in the company have gone on to change hands, and the one that remains now can't change hands in the way I predicted, so it's time to read some tea leaves again.

I was correct 6 out of 14 times, or 42.7% of the time. Not bad in this business, though there's still room for improvement. Even more titles have been introduced since then, with the launch of the UK and women's tag team titles, so there's more predictions to make. Let's get right on to it!

#17 Cruiserweight Champion: Drew Gulak

A matter of time.

Tony Nese "stopped the unstoppable" at WrestleMania 35, ending Buddy Murphy's six month reign and making the purple brand his own. With Buddy Murphy, Mustafa Ali, and Cedric Alexander all gone, 205 Live is wide open, but lacks brand names - except for one. Drew Gulak is still around in the post-SmackDown hours.

Drew Gulak is the one remaining big name (as far as 205 Live standards go) and a rivalry between him and Tony Nese is only a matter of time. Such a rivalry can anchor the division as it rebuilds. Drew Gulak also needs to eventually be rewarded for all the work he's done on 205 Live since its inception in 2016, being consistently one of its best personalities.

A title run for him is inevitable at some point. There's nobody better positioned to eventually take the purple strap from Tony Nese than Drew Gulak while the division shifts and rebuilds beneath them. It might not come until SummerSlam, but it's the likeliest outcome.

