Preshow for Night One of WrestleMania 37 possibly scrapped - Report

WrestleMania 37 is drawing closer and closer, with the biggest night of the year now less than two weeks away. Like WrestleMania 36, the event will be a two-night event taking place over one weekend.

However, unlike last year, WrestleMania 37 is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with fans in attendance. After being pushed back, it will take place on April 10th and 11th.

Currently, there are twelve confirmed matches on the card for WrestleMania 37, six on each night. No pre-show has been announced so far, and according to a recent report from WrestleVotes, there may be no pre-show at all for night one of the event. On Twitter, WrestleVotes recently stated:

"Hearing something interesting- WWE may not feature a match on the WrestleMania kickoff show for night 1, as the 1st entrance back in front of fans is being looked at as a HUGE deal. Not decided at all, but definitely a conversation happening within creative."

Hearing something interesting- WWE may not feature a match on the WrestleMania kickoff show for night 1, as the 1st entrance back in front of fans is being looked at as a HUGE deal. Not decided at all, but definitely a conversation happening within creative. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 30, 2021

The current reports are yet to be confirmed or denied by WWE, but it will be interesting to see if the changes do go ahead, and what the "HUGE deal" entrance will be.

Another Championship match was recently confirmed for WrestleMania 37

..predicting #MatchofMania coz i deliver more bangers than a german butcher. https://t.co/GB61gBDdv2 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 30, 2021

Following the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE confirmed another title match. Prior to this announcement, the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, WWE, Universal and Intercontinental titles were all set to be on the line at the event.

WWE revealed that United States Champion Riddle will be defending his title against Sheamus at the event. Sheamus has recently just ended a feud with Drew McIntyre, who is challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on night one of WrestleMania 37.

The rivalry between Riddle and Sheamus began a week ago when the former WWE champion attacked Riddle. Riddle then tried to get his own back on Sheamus this week, which led to the match being added to WrestleMania 37.