×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Wrestlers with contracts that will expire this year

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Feature
3   //    10 Jul 2019, 14:05 IST

Will the former NXT Champion resign with WWE?
Will the former NXT Champion resign with WWE?

Like every major sport in the world, pro wrestling has its share of athletes with deals that expire on a yearly basis. Some wrestlers sign multi-year deals while others do things on a year to year basis. WWE tends to try and lock stars into multi-year deals whereas New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor both allow wrestlers to ink one-year contracts.

As the year is technically half over, it means that once late 2019 rolls around, speculation will heat up once again as to where some prominent wrestlers will land in 2020. To begin 2019, the biggest free agents were Kenny Omega and the Elite. When the dust settled, instead of joining another promotion, they parlayed their success in ROH and NJPW into forming their own promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

Now that they have their own promotion, it not only provides another outlet for wrestlers, but it also means that we will see more bidding wars between battling companies. Jon Moxley was another huge name that became a free agent at the end of April 2019 and he's already made huge splashes all over the world.

So which Superstars will cash in on the likely bidding wars over their services? There are many stars with deals that expire at the end of 2019 but here are some of the more notable names.

Will expire later this year - Luke Harper

The former Wyatt Family member has struggled to get a push when a singles star.
The former Wyatt Family member has struggled to get a push when a singles star.

Harper was off of TV dealing with an injury, but once he was cleared, the former Wyatt Family member wasn't used by WWE. He felt he was being misused and asked for his release from the WWE around WrestleMania 35.

WWE refused to grant his release and has instead tried to lock up talent with expiring deals to newer, multi-year deals with more money. Harper hasn't accepted any new offers and WWE doesn't appear to have any plans to use him.

According to Fightful.com's extensive list of free agents, Harper's current deal with WWE ends in 'late 2019'. It's unclear if he will have time tacked onto his deal due to his injury. The time might have already been tacked on to extend his current contract. Whatever the case is, Harper will probably be wrestling elsewhere in 2020.

1 / 8 NEXT
Tags:
Slammiversary LAX The Lucha Brothers John Morrison Rusev WWE Roster Impact Wrestling Champions Ring Of Honor Roster
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: LAX reportedly not done with Impact despite interest from WWE and AEW
RELATED STORY
10 Wrestlers who WWE should sign whenever their current contracts expire
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing 2019: Preview and last-minute Predictions | AEW PPV
RELATED STORY
AEW Fyter Fest 2019: 5 Possible finishes for The Elite vs. The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: New Champions crowned at Bash at the Brewery event
RELATED STORY
5 things AEW is doing right
RELATED STORY
Predicting the first title holders in All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Random Wrestling Podcast #84: Fallout From Aew Double Or Nothing: Contracts, Debuts & Is Vince Furious?!?!
RELATED STORY
Wrestling News: WWE and AEW will fight to sign two popular Impact Wrestling stars
RELATED STORY
What if Sami Zayn had said more about AEW on WWE Raw?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us