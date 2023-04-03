Putting star over before contract expires, big heel turn coming? - 5 reasons why Drew McIntyre lost at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 was an epic event held over the course of two nights. The show featured incredible bouts, exciting moments, and a controversial decision in the last match that will likely be hotly contested for days, weeks, and months to come.

Of the many great matches, the best bout was arguably the Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther defended his prestigious title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

The three men had an incredibly hard-hitting bout. Fans were loud and invested in every brutal strike, but in the end, The Ring General retained his title. While all three men were battered and bruised, it was Drew who was ultimately pinned.

While there's no official reason given for McIntyre's big loss, there's plenty of speculation from fans about the potential reasoning behind the decision. This article will dive into a handful of possible explanations for the big man's loss.

Below are five reasons why Drew McIntyre lost at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Drew McIntyre's contract is allegedly expiring

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre may have lost at WWE WrestleMania 39 because he's potentially on his way out of the company. It was reported that the powerful Scot's contract runs out this year, and he's yet to sign a new deal with the promotion.

This initially created a lot of fear among fans, but it was later reported that WWE looks forward to negotiating with Drew and that he is simply waiting until closer to when his deal ends so he can better weigh his options.

Still, with McIntyre not putting pen to paper, there's always a chance he could leave. He may have lost at WWE WrestleMania 39, so the promotion can focus on specific talent who they know will be committed to the company in the coming years.

#4. WWE WrestleMania 39 may be continuing a story that Drew can't win the big one anymore

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre was one of the top stars in WWE for several years. He won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match and went on to become a World Champion. He was dominant. Unfortunately, the big man hasn't had continued luck over the past year or so.

McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle but ultimately failed to win the belt. He's tried to win tag team gold but couldn't get the job done. McIntyre has now also failed in his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39.

A greater story may be at play here. Drew is failing to win the big one whenever he is in a position to do so. McIntyre having to assess his losses, why he's coming up short, and managing to correct course could make for a great storyline.

#3. His loss at WWE WrestleMania 39 could be a catalyst for a heel turn

Drew McIntyre could turn heel

Drew McIntyre has been a top babyface in World Wrestling Entertainment for over three years now. He gained a lot of momentum prior to the pandemic and has remained a popular hero to fans ever since.

While fans have been solidly behind McIntyre for several years, the tide seems to be turning against the big Scot. Fans actively booed him at WWE WrestleMania 39, especially when he was trading blows with Sheamus.

Triple H and WWE's creative team may have foreseen the fans turning on Drew. If that's the case, a heel turn could be part of the plan. If they do want him to become a villain, Drew's anger over his loss could lead to him snapping and viciously assaulting Sheamus or some other babyface.

#2. Drew McIntyre's name value helps make Gunther a bigger star

Drew McIntyre's loss at WWE WrestleMania 39 may have left some fans surprised, but there's also good reason for the move. While the loss may not directly help his career, it certainly boosted another.

McIntyre's loss was huge for Gunther. The Scottish Warrior lost to The Ring General in an epic bout and can now have his name listed with a handful of other top-flight talents who have fallen to the big man.

Gunther's list of victims includes the likes of Sheamus, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, & Shinsuke Nakamura, among others. Following Drew's loss at WWE WrestleMania 39, Gunther can now say he defeated another top star and former world champion, which only helps his credibility.

#1. He could be moving into a proper feud with Sheamus moving forward

Regardless of his alignment, there's no denying that Drew McIntyre is a big star. Whether he's receiving cheers or boos from the WWE Universe, The Scottish Psychopath always has the fans feeling some sort of way.

At WWE WrestleMania 39, Drew managed to get a mixed reaction from fans. Regardless of how the fans acted, though, they were fully interested in the absolute war between the three men, especially when Drew & Sheamus clashed. The two men have fantastic chemistry.

Based on their recent on-screen issues, it'd make sense for their rivalry to continue. With both men failing to win the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39, they can now move on and feud with each other while Gunther battles a new challenger.

