5 WWE Superstars who surprisingly didn’t make it into the PWI500 top 100

The annual PWI 500 is released each year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated and ranks the top 500 wrestlers of the previous year. These wrestlers are ranked based on in-ring achievements, influence, technical ability, and competition.

Unfortunately, not everyone’s favorite wrestler will crack the Top 100 spot, or even make the list. For a wrestler to make the PWI 500 list is quite an achievement, much less making it into the Top 100, Top 50, or Top 10 listings.

As a reminder, PWI's ranking reflects the period between July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. This means that if a wrestler is injured for the bulk of this time, they may not make the list at all, or be ranked much lower than expected.

Today, we look at five WWE Superstars who surprisingly didn’t make the PWI 500 Top 100 listing.

#5. Sheamus

“The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus was #126 on the list. During this period, Sheamus formed “The Brawling Brutes” with Ridge Holland and Butch. He had some high-profile matches with the likes of The New Day and Drew McIntyre.

Unfortunately, the match he had with Gunther at Clash at the Castle recently was well past this year's PWI grading period. Given the caliber of matches he had with the Intercontinental Champion, if PWI were still grading wrestlers for this year, Sheamus may have received a higher ranking.

#4. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was #174 on the PWI 500 listing. Mysterio had a busy year during this grading period. He feuded with Seth Rollins and wrestled in a ladder match that also featured Kevin Owens and Finn Balor. He was also the cover star for the video game WWE 2K22.

Rey continued teaming with his son Dominik, but the two have had little success throughout the PWI grading period. They feuded with Veer Mahaan and came out on the losing end of that storyline. They lost another high-profile match against The Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38.

Just before the end of June, Rey began feuding with The Judgment Day. While some fans may be shocked to not see him in the Top 100, Mysterio had a rough journey and struggled against the rest of the competition on WWE television.

#3. Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes was ranked #123 on the PWI 500 listing. During the bulk of the PWI grading period, Cameron Grimes feuded with L.A. Knight (Max Dupri) over the prized Million Dollar Championship. WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase was a big part of the storyline.

The storyline ended with Grimes eventually getting the last laugh over Knight, winning the Million Dollar Championship. Grimes would continue his success as he became NXT North American Champion by defeating champion Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, and Grayson Waller in a Fatal 5-Way Ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Grimes lost the title back to Carmelo Hayes at NXT In Your House after a 63-day reign. His last big match before the end of the grading period was challenging NXT World Champion Bron Breakker for the title, which he lost.

Grimes had a lot of success throughout 2021-2022 and it’s very surprising that he didn't crack the Top 100.

#2. Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin was ranked #134 on the PWI 500. He began the grading period by being down on his luck, having lost all his money, his house, family, virtually everything. Corbin would turn his bad luck around after winning big in Las Vegas and becoming rich.

He formed a partnership with Madcap Moss and the duo began a feud with Drew McIntyre. He wrestled McIntyre at WrestleMania 38 but lost the match following a Claymore Kick. Corbin blamed his loss on Madcap Moss. He would turn his back on Moss, attacking him on an episode of SmackDown.

The two men had a couple of matches against each other. The first was at WrestleMania: Backlash, with Moss picking up the victory. They would have a rematch at Hell in a Cell, competing in a “Last Laugh” match as Corbin lost yet again to Moss to end their feud.

Corbin began a feud with SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee shortly before the end of the grading period. While he had a better year than before, his losses towards the end may have cost him a higher spot on the PWI 500 this year.

#1. The Miz (#150 in PWI 500)

The Miz was ranked #150 on the PWI 500 list. WWE’s self-proclaimed “A-Lister” was out for the start of the period due to his commitment to participating on “Dancing with the Stars”. He returned to WWE in November 2021.

His first feud back was with Edge, who he lost against at WWE Day 1 to begin 2022. However, The Miz would rebound as he and his wife Maryse won a Mixed Tag Match against Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

The Miz would go on to team up with his friend Logan Paul as they defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. After the match, The Miz turned on Logan Paul, dropping him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

This began a feud with Logan Paul, who would go on to officially sign a WWE contract. The two squared off just after the end of the grading period at SummerSlam in July, with Miz losing to Paul.

The Miz likely would have received a higher ranking had it not been before his absence during the beginning of the 2021-2022 grading period, as he remained active and was involved in some great storylines and matches through the end.

