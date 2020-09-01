PWI 500: Top 10 Wrestlers of 2010 - Where are they now?

"Who is the best wrestler all around the globe?" is one of the most common debates among professional wrestling fans. While everyone has there own personal favorite lists, Professional Wrestling Illustrated publishes a list of the top 500 wrestlers each year, known as PWI 500.

Starting in the year 1991, the criteria to decide a wrestler's position on PWI 500 include several parameters like win-loss record, championships won, quality of competition, major feuds, prominence within a wrestler's individual promotion(s), and overall wrestling ability. A few days ago, PWI 500 announced the list for 2020, which was topped by current AEW Champion, Jon Moxley. Former NXT Champion Adam Cole secured the second spot, while Chris Jericho was at the third position.

The world of pro wrestling has changed drastically in the last decade. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 wrestlers of 2010 according to PWI 500 and find out where they are now.

#10 PWI 500 (2010): Sheamus

In 2010, the tenth position on the PWI 500 list was secured by Sheamus. It was in October 2009, when Sheamus made his RAW debut. Few months later at TLC 2009, Sheamus defeated John Cena in a Tables match to become the first Irish-born WWE Champion. With an impressive year, Sheamus was awarded the 2009 Slammy Award for Breakout Superstar of the Year. He also made it to the top 10 of PWI 500.

A decade later, Sheamus is still under a contract with WWE. Now a four-time World Champion, Sheamus returned to in-ring competition at the start of 2020 after a hiatus due to an injury. He was recently involved in a personal feud with Jeff Hardy and is currently a part of Friday Night SmackDown. Interestingly, Sheamus was unable to crack into PWI 500 list this year, mostly due to him being out-of-action for most of 2019.

#9 PWI 500 (2010): Kurt Angle

Advertisement

Every day is training day. No days off. No excuses. Always forwards. Never backwards. #itstrue #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/tJTV1OyC0S — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 31, 2020

At number nine on the PWI 500 list of 2010 was the Olympic gold medalist, Kurt Angle. At that time, Kurt Angle was under contract with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. He became the TNA World Heavyweight Champion for the fourth time in June 2009 while also regaining the leadership of Main Event Mafia. He soon turned face and had a great year in 2010, making it to number nine on PWI 500.

Kurt Angle returned to WWE in 2017 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that year by John Cena. He soon became the general manager of RAW and went on to wrestle for WWE occasionally. Angle finally hung up his boots at WrestleMania 35. In April 2020, WWE released Kurt Angle as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts.