R-Truth to make major announcement on WWE RAW? Exploring potential scenario

R-Truth could be preparing to make a major announcement tonight on WWE RAW.

The veteran went down with a torn quad in November 2022 in a match against Grayson Waller in NXT. He returned to the promotion a year later at Survivor Series 2023 and has convinced himself he is a member of The Judgment Day faction.

Last week, on the Day 1 edition of the red brand, R-Truth was a guest on Miz TV, but they were interrupted by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. It led to a tag team match, and Awesome Truth emerged victorious over the heel faction.

The former champion is being advertised for a special interview tonight on WWE RAW. R-Truth is seemingly living in a world of his own as he thought last week's tag team match was a test by The Judgment Day.

During his special interview on RAW later tonight, he could announce that he has decided to leave The Judgment Day, despite never being officially let into the group.

The 51-year-old could also declare himself for the Money in the Bank match on January 27 before being informed that it is the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event taking place later this month.

Former WWE writer claims R-Truth and RAW star are too similar

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that R-Truth and Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa are similar characters on WWE television.

Akira Tozawa has become a fan-favorite since joining the Alpha Academy faction. The veteran has become more of a comedic wrestler and can often be seen dancing backstage during RAW.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that the two stars were playing the same character. Russo added that the company should feature Truth more on television than Tozawa.

"You know what the problem is for me? You can't have R-Truth and Tozawa because they're playing the same, exact character. You got to pick one bro, and the one should be Truth and not Tozawa. But they're playing basically the same, exact character," Vince Russo said. [From 04:01 to 04:21]

The 54-time 24/7 Champion has been welcomed back with open arms by the WWE Universe following his return from injury. It will be fascinating to see what the RAW star has to say during his special interview tonight.

