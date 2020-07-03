R-Truth's 5 funniest WWE moments

R-Truth has had some absolutely hilarious moments over the years.

We've put together a list of 5 of them that we think are some of the funniest.

R-Truth and Carmella.

Over the years, WWE's idea of what constitutes "funny" has been... well, "hit or miss" is likely the most magnanimous way to put it. Sure, this is the company that brought us Southpaw Regional Wrestling (probably the funniest wrestling-related thing of the last 15 years), but it's also the same one that had Mae Young give birth to a literal human hand.

However, any time Ronnie Aaron "R-Truth" Killings appears on WWE TV, you can rest assured that what you're about to see is going to be absolutely hilarious.

R-Truth is one of the longest-tenured performers on the WWE roster, and there's a very good reason for that - he's also one of the most reliable. His ring work is highly underrated, he's always healthy (the only time I can remember him spending a significant amount of time away from TV was his Wellness Policy violation suspension in 2011), and he's willing to do just about anything the WWE asks of him.

Not only is he willing, but he has the uncanny ability to take what WWE gives him and - no matter how inane it is - turn it into something amazing. Just look at the 24/7 Championship - or, as Truth calls it, the "24/7, 48/7, 7-Eleven, Television, European Championship" - which Truth has won a record 37 times. Need I say more?

R-Truth has had so many comedic moments over the years that it's hard to narrow down his funniest ever. We also actually talked about this very subject back in 2016. So, don't consider this the definitive list - in fact, I highly encourage you to share your own favorites in the comments down below.

So.... let's see what's up!

#5. R-Truth's childhood hero

R-Truth and his childhood hero, John Cena

In February of 2019, R-Truth scored an unexpected United States Championship win on an episode of SmackDown against then-champion Shinsuke Nakamura. It was a surprise, to be sure, but when R-Truth holds a championship, you can rest assured that he's going to do something funny with it.

The following week, Truth (accompanied by Carmella) came to the ring and announced to the crowd that he wanted to make his childhood hero - who was also a former US champion - proud, and he was going to take a page out of his idol's book. He was going to hold an open challenge for his title - just like his childhood hero John Cena.

Here's where I should point out that R-Truth is six years older than John Cena.

Truth would continue to slip in reference (or should we say "tributes") to his role model, running with the joke without beating everyone over the head with it. That's actually one of R-Truth's great comedic skills - he knows how to keep a running gag going without the audience growing tired of it.

