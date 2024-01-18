R-Truth has seemingly convinced his son's school basketball coach about his spot in The Judgment Day: Know how

R-Truth has been doing his best to ensure his spot on The Judgment Day. While the group still hasn't officially added him, it looks like the RAW star's recent actions were enough to convince others.

R-Truth began hinting that he was interested in being part of The Judgment Day after the Survivor Series Premium Live Event last year. Despite the group attacking him and JD McDonagh continuously reminding him that he wasn't part of them, the former 24/7 Champion remains persistent. In recent weeks, he even began making merch for the group, which was a great way to get on their good side.

Penn State University's basketball coach, Daryn Freedman, congratulated the RAW star's son, Chris Killings, for a recent achievement in the sport. He added that Chris celebrated his win with his father, whom the coach referred to as R-Truth of WWE's The Judgment Day.

It was entertaining to see that the 51-year-old's recent actions on RAW and social media may have convinced many that he was indeed part of the stable already. Interestingly, there's a possibility that he convinced the coach to say that he was in the heel faction.

Which WWE star pitched the idea for R-Truth to remain in The Judgment Day storyline?

Truth and The Judgment Day on this week's RAW

As one of the WWE veterans, Truth has proven throughout the years that he was more than capable of entertaining fans through various storylines. His positive and funny antics have made several stars break character on live TV. This is why it's not a surprise that The Judgment Day themselves want to work with him.

While on Busted Open Radio, Truth revealed that he was excited to return to WWE in November and was delighted when he learned he was going to work with The Judgment Day. After his first promo with the group, Damian Priest asked Triple H and the writers to keep Truth involved with the faction's storyline.

"Just the first promo. I will say Damian Priest, he was like, 'Bro, we should keep you around. This thing is working.' He actually went to, I think it was Hunter [Triple H] and the writers. Damian Priest fought for it."

How do fans feel about R-Truth's inclusion in The Judgment Day's storyline?

Unsurprisingly, many fans are on board with Truth's recent storyline with The Judgment Day and even his mini-reunion with The Miz as part of Awesome Truth on RAW.

It would be interesting to see what will happen with R-Truth in his quest to form an alliance with The Judgment Day.

