Randy Orton and 4 other current WWE Superstars who could retire in 2023

Much of the action in WWE is scripted, but that doesn't take away from the fact that the physicality takes a toll on every Superstar's body. Add the fact that there are no off-seasons to this, and professional wrestling becomes a taxing job.

Most wrestlers retire between their mid-40s, while others continue to appear in limited in-ring action as part-timers well into their 50s. The current roster contains several wrestling veterans at the tail-end of their careers and could ride off into the sunset next year.

#5 Randy Orton's future in WWE is uncertain following a severe back injury.

Randy Orton is the most recent addition to this list. The Apex Predator was put on the shelf in late May following a back injury. Initially, WWE was hopeful that Orton would return, and they had plans for him, including a blockbuster match against Roman Reigns.

However, his back injury was much more serious than initially speculated. By September, all hopes of him returning before the end of the year were gone. Last week, Fightful reported that the fourteen-time World Champion required a fusion in his lower back that would keep him out of action for an extended period.

The report also added a more concerning update that retirement was a genuine option for The Viper:

"There were some in WWE that told us they’d be fortunate to have him back after such a long career and the significance of the injury."

Orton had hoped to wrestle for at least a decade, but a severe back injury that required major surgery may have curtailed his plans. With a long, storied career with several such injuries and his age, the third-generation Superstar may have to retire next year.

#4 R-Truth may hang up his boots next year.

R-Truth is currently dealing with a lower leg injury.

R-Truth makes a strong case for the greatest comedic character in WWE history. The former US Champion single-handedly carried the majority of the weight of the 24/7 Championship era with a series of entertaining weekly segments.

Recently on an episode of NXT 2.0 in early November, Truth tore his quad and was helped out of the arena. The quad injury will keep him on the shelf for a long time. However, at the age of 50, his career is winding down, and the damage may have been the final nail in the coffin.

Truth has semi-retired in many ways, as he was sparingly used in full-fledged matches. However, following a serious lower leg injury, a full-time retirement from in-ring action could be on the horizon.

That doesn't mean the veteran would completely distance himself from professional wrestling. He could always be used in non-wrestling roles that utilize his comedic appeal.

#3 Natalya may have her swan-song next year.

Of all the entries on this list, Natalya is the least likely to retire from in-ring action next year, but that doesn't mean retirement is impossible. A vital member of the Hart Family, The Queen of Harts, has dedicated her entire life to the wrestling business.

As the longest-tenured female Superstar on the roster, her career is winding down, and her name is slipping down the company's priority list. At 39, Natalya has accomplished everything there is to achieve in the industry and is a future Hall of Famer. As such, she isn't held in the same regard as Bianca Belair or The Four Horsewomen.

Despite her skill and passion, if she continues wrestling, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart's daughter will be used as a stepping stone. Although she hasn't hinted at retirement, Natalya gave some insight into her post-retirement plans:

“I don’t see myself being a producer per se, but I’m also one of those types who is ‘never say never.’ I love helping people, but I love being in front of the camera. I love speaking, hosting things, being on Total Divas. I’d love to do something like that, do reality TV."

#2 Tomasso Ciampa's WWE career may end in 2023.

Tomasso Ciampa has struggled with many injuries.

Once again, this is based on mere speculation, but this prediction has some weight. Tomasso Ciampa, like Daniel Bryan, Jason Jordan, and Samoa Joe, has had a tenure filled with injuries. Consequently, he has been a victim of WWE's fifty-fifty bookings and has lacked a solid, sustained push.

In May 2017, he ruptured his ACL, which kept him out of action until early next year. The Black Heart's injury woes would continue as he suffered a serious neck injury in early 2019. During the initial stages, doctors claimed that Ciampa was on "borrowed time." Fortunately, he made a full recovery.

Most recently, in October, the former WWE NXT Champion revealed that he underwent hip surgery, which would keep him out of action until sometime in 2023. Ciampa is 37 and isn't a spring chicken anymore. Therefore, retirement could be a real possibility if his injury is serious, much like Orton.

#1 WWE Hall of Famer Edge hinted that he would retire in Toronto in August 2023.

Edge's retirement is on the horizon.

During the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble, Edge made an astounding in-ring comeback after nine long years following triple fusion neck surgery. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he returned to end his illustrious wrestling career on his terms, and the clock is ticking.

Following a win over Damian Priest on WWE RAW in August, The Rated-R Superstar hinted at his plans for retirement in his hometown. He suggested that he would return to Toronto for the final time next year:

“I hope to come back one last time here in Toronto. Looking at the calendar, we usually come here [to Toronto] in August. So, next August, I guarantee each and every one of you [that I’ll be back here]. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night.”

Speculation is that Edge will get a grand send-off at SummerSlam, befitting of his incredible career. While it is never a welcome sight to watch a true hero go, it's nice to see The Ultimate Opportunist do it on his terms.

