Randy Orton to face 7-time WWE champion at Survivor Series instead of joining the WarGames Match? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton has been the most popular name as the Survivor Series Premium Live Event comes closer. Almost the entire WWE Universe wants to see The Viper return to the ring, and it can actually happen, given the reports.

Currently, it’s being said that The Legend Killer will return at Survivor Series to join Team Cody as the fifth member against The Judgment Day. However, it’s possible the plans are completely different.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been cutting mysterious backstage promos after completely changing his personality. He revealed that he’s waiting for someone who has been 'blessed with so much privilege.' There’s a chance The King of Strong Style is talking about The Apex Predator.

Randy Orton can be revealed as the mystery challenger for Shinsuke Nakamura. The match can be termed a high-profile match, given that the seven-time WWE champion has become even more lethal than before, and Orton is a force that can neutralize all forms of lethality.

On the other hand, LA Knight can join Team Cody as the fifth member. He has been the top babyface for the company, and Cody Rhodes came to his aid against The Bloodline on the November 17, 2023 edition of WWE RAW.

Other names apart from Randy Orton who can answer Shinsuke Nakamura

While the top prediction for Nakamura’s challenger is Randy Orton, the other names that are in the mix are CM Punk and Karrion Kross.

CM Punk is rumored to return to WWE after he was fired from AEW. However, The Second City Saint’s return to the Stamford-based promotion is more complicated than fans believe, given that not everyone is on board with the idea. In fact, previously, Vince McMahon had tried to stop him from returning to WWE.

Next, Karrion Kross hasn’t been on WWE TV since losing to AJ Styles on the August 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown.

WWE can book Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross to push both their careers, especially Kross. He hasn’t been able to connect with the fans in his second run with the company, and a match against The King of Strong Style can work to his advantage.

