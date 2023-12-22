Randy Orton to face WWE Hall of Famer who has a better record than Roman Reigns? Potential WrestleMania 40 encounter explored

Randy Orton made a glorious return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 in the Men's WarGames Match as a part of Team Cody Rhodes. He had a major influence on the outcome of the match and has become a popular name for several feuds.

The Viper is currently signed with SmackDown. His top priority upon returning was to take everything from Roman Reigns after The Bloodline put him on the shelf for several months.

However, it is not just current superstars who want to have a feud with The Legend Killer but veterans in the business who want to face him in the ring as well. It so happens that the WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has expressed his desire to work with Randy Orton if he ever returns to the ring.

While speaking in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Hulkster named The Viper as the wrestler he would want to face if he made a comeback to the squared circle.

"If I wasn’t all beat to he**, I’d love to get in the ring with Randy. We could still tear it down in the main event. Randy could call it in the ring, and he could adjust to my style to make sure it worked perfectly. He’s just so good. He can work with veterans and the newer guys, too. He knows how to pivot both ways in the ring. He understands wrestling in a way very few do. That’s why he is making masterpieces in the ring," Hulk Hogan said.

While it is an interesting option to have The Immortal One face The Apex Predator once again, it is not something that Triple H will consider unless it is a one-time show-biz event. A feud between Randy Orton and Hulk Hogan does not quite serve the purpose of The Viper’s return to the ring. He already has Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to deal with, and Hulk Hogan does not fit into the picture at all.

The last time Orton and Hogan were involved in a feud was back in 2006 when The Hulkster's daughter, Brooke Hogan, was involved as well.

Hulk Hogan was full of praise for Randy Orton

It seems that Hulk Hogan is extremely impressed with Randy Orton and how the latter is conducting business. During the same conversation with Sports Illustrated, The Hulkster showered The Apex Predator with praise.

"Randy’s done something I haven’t seen done before. He’s a hybrid. A third-generation wrestler who learned from the old school. You can’t see any holes in his work. Everything he does means something. Randy doesn’t get a guy in the corner and stomp him 20 times for no reason. He’ll stop you once or twice, and it means something. He understands how to adjust and adapt in a way no one else really does," Hulk Hogan said.

In recent developments, Randy Orton and LA Knight were under attack by The Bloodline when AJ Styles returned to the Stamford-based promotion after a brief hiatus. However, The Phenomenal One finished his part by attacking Knight while Orton and others stared at Styles in disbelief.

Do you think Hulk Hogan will be involved in a brief feud with Randy Orton in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage