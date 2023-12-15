Is Randy Orton set to fight against 26-year-old superstar at WWE Backlash in France? Major clue analyzed

WWE has released the official poster for the Backlash 2024 premium live event, and it gives a major insight into Randy Orton's possible opponent. The spectacular event will take place in France next year, just after WrestleMania 40.

The sports entertainment giant has seemingly dropped a major clue for The Viper's feud at the premium live event in the poster itself. Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair and Randy Orton are featured on the top of the poster.

The bottom of the poster displays a picturesque view of the city of Paris amalgamated with a WWE ring. Not only this, The Apex Predator is shown hitting an RKO to Dominik Mysterio in that very ring, which adds magnificence to the poster for WWE Backlash.

However, it also drops a major clue that Orton could lock horns with Dominik at the premium live event taking place in France next year. The possibility of it happening is quite good, as the poster features them prominently.

The 14-time World Champion expressed that The Bloodline was the only reason he signed with SmackDown. Therefore, when he clears his receipts with the heel faction, Randy Orton could move to Monday Night RAW, which could be after WrestleMania next year.

On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio has been receiving the spotlight lately. So there's a good possibility that the 26-year-old could have a program with The Apex Predator after WrestleMania 40, which could culminate at WWE Backlash taking place the following month.

Is WWE planning Randy Orton's feud with The Judgment Day?

The Viper is currently a part of Friday Night SmackDown, as he has been looking for vengeance from every member of The Bloodline. WWE currently has plans for him to be involved with the faction, seemingly until the Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton's revenge story could possibly culminate with Roman Reigns, as the two are expected to lock horns with each other. However, following that, WWE might have plans for him to move to Monday Night RAW.

The Viper could herald a feud with The Judgment Day on the red brand next year at some point. The company has seemingly sown the seeds of it as Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton shared the ring in an enthralling segment after the latter's return.

There are currently no reports or rumors about the feud. However, the possibility of it happening next year at some point cannot be ruled out. Orton would elevate The Judgment Day even further if WWE involves him in a program with the faction.

