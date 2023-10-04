Randy Orton to finally confront current champion at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing what we know so far

After a long absence from WWE, Randy Orton is seemingly very close to making his comeback. Fans are excited and thrilled about the eventual surprise return of The Viper. Moreover, the upcoming premium live event appears to be an ideal setting for his return.

One of the possible scenarios that could unfold at Fastlane is Randy Orton confronting Rhea Ripley upon his return to kickstart a feud against The Judgment Day. Currently, The Eradicator seems to be the real boss of the villainous faction. Furthermore, Jey Uso has also referred to Ripley as the new Tribal Chief, which clearly indicates the company's mindset in portraying Rhea as a dominant leader.

If Randy Orton confronts Ripley upon her return, it would send a clear and bold message to the entire Judgment Day faction. Additionally, fans have been eagerly anticipating a confrontation between Ripley and Orton for a long time. Women's World Champions has also targeted many male superstars in the past.

However, it's worth noting that The Viper is one of the stars who has previously targeted several female stars in the Stamford-based Promotion. The interaction between these two would certainly be a noteworthy moment to watch.

When last time Randy Orton appeared in WWE?

The last time Orton appeared on WWE television was during the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The Viper participated in an Undisputed Tag Team Championship Unification match alongside Matt Riddle against The Usos. The match ended with the Samoan twins going over. However, after the bout, The Bloodline assaulted Randy Orton. Since then, Randy hasn't appeared on WWE television.

Recently, Matt Riddle's release from the company has shut down all the speculations of an RK-Bro reunion. Talking about Orton's disappearance from the company, as of right now, he has been absent from the Stamford-based Promotion for more than 500 days.

As we approach WWE Fastlane 2023, various reports and speculations circulate about Orton's return. A few weeks ago, a video surfaced where Randy was spotted outside WWE's Performance Centre. A recent report also provided a positive update regarding the possibility of Orton's comeback in WWE. All in All, the return of The Viper seemingly isn't too far away.

It will be interesting to see how the company will book Orton upon his return, especially after the release of Matt Riddle. A return at Fastlane will undoubtedly help the company generate massive attention from fans.

