Randy Orton to finally get SummerSlam title match despite recent loss? Exploring possible outcome

Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 to destroy The Bloodline. However, he hasn't been able to achieve that goal yet, but he did come quite close to becoming the challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2024.

Unfortunately for The Viper, Gunther defeated him in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, and Orton was left without the chance to challenge for the title. Luckily, this is WWE, and chances can arise from anywhere.

First, The Ring General defeated Orton controversially, as both of his shoulders weren't on the mat when the former pinned him. Nevertheless, for now, Gunther is the challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024. Following Clash at the Castle, either Damian Priest or Drew McIntyre will be the champion. Regardless of who wins, the other superstar can demand a rematch.

To make it interesting, WWE can book a Triple Threat match for SummerSlam between McIntyre, Priest, and Gunther. However, since Randy Orton wasn't pinned with both shoulders on the mat, the match can become a Fatal Four-Way for The Biggest Party of the Summer!

Now, one may raise the issue of The Viper being drafted to SmackDown while the World Heavyweight Championship is represented on Monday Night RAW. Well, WWE can make changes to the RAW and SmackDown rosters to pave the path for The Bloodline Saga's next chapter, which is expected to begin at Clash at the Castle.

Furthermore, the next chapter of The Bloodline Saga will involve Roman Reigns, and one can expect Jimmy and Jey Uso to join The Tribal Chief as well. However, Jey Uso is drafted to WWE RAW, while the others remain on SmackDown.

Interestingly, WWE General Managers are open to trades. Therefore, to give The Apex Predator the chance at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce can accept to trade Jey Uso and Randy Orton. This way, The Viper doesn't have to turn on Cody Rhodes and gets to go after a title shot, while Rhodes can continue the championship story with various SmackDown stars until Reigns and The Rock return to the squared circle.

Triple H gave an update about Randy Orton's possible rematch

As mentioned above, both of The Viper's shoulders weren't on the mat when the referee counted to three. Once the match was over, fans pointed out that spot, and even Triple H acknowledged it.

The Game did indicate a rematch with Gunther once The Apex Predator is cleared to compete in the ring.

"I think, having seen Randy back here (backstage), he is pretty banged up, both his knee and his back. I think it is going to be a moment or two before he is ready to step back into the ring with Gunther, but when he is, let's go."

Recently, Kevin Owens returned to WWE SmackDown to help Randy Orton against the new ruthless Bloodline. Fans can expect the 14-time champion to take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa in the future.

