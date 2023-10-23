Randy Orton finally returning at Crown Jewel 2023 to set up Survivor Series match with top WWE star after 8 years? Exploring the scenario

Randy Orton has faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a career-threatening back injury. But will he finally return to WWE at Crown Jewel 2023 to set up a blockbuster clash with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series this year?

The Tribal Chief is all set to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight on November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Despite posing a formidable threat, it is unlikely that The Megastar would be the one to knock The Head of the Table off his perch.

The Bloodline members are likely to be lurking around to cause a distraction during the match, as it has been in almost all Roman Reigns' title defenses. On the brighter side, this would protect Knight from taking a clean loss at the Premium Live Event.

But just when Roman Reigns would be about to leave the ring, imagine hearing The Viper's music blaring through the speakers. A vengeful Randy Orton raining on Roman Reigns' parade would blow the roof off the place.

The Viper doing a clean house on The Bloodline would be a compelling way to plant the seeds for the main event of the Survivor Series this year. The two men already have deep-seated issues dating back to 2013.

Last year, Reigns cost Orton and Matt Riddle their RAW Tag Team titles to The Usos and put him out of commission (kayfabe). The two men haven't had a singles match since 2015.

Moreover, The Legend Killer has never defeated The Head of the Table in a one-on-one affair. Randy Orton can pick things up where he had left off with The Bloodline last year.

Is WWE teasing Randy Orton's return?

While there's no official word on Randy Orton's return, recent reports have suggested that the company is expecting him to be back by Survivor Series this year.

Moreover, the band Rev Theory, who's behind The Viper's theme song, has been fueling the rumors of his imminent return. They recently took to their official Twitter handle to share a graphic image that states, "Orton Voices." In the caption, they wrote, "The Time is near."

In addition, WWE is said to have approved new merchandise and branding for Randy Orton's return. It's almost a foregone conclusion that The Viper is returning to the Stamford-based promotion sooner rather than later.

Will he return to target Roman Reigns next month? Only time will tell.

