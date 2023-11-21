Randy Orton to form Legacy 2.0 upon return? 3 superstars who can be potential candidates

Since 2022, Randy Orton has been out due to an injury. While fans have missed Orton during this period, the wait for his return will finally be over on November 25th, 2023. At Survivor Series, The Viper will face The Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre as part of team Cody Rhodes.

Randy Orton’s return at the Premium Live Event will mark his full-time return to the Stamford-based promotion. So it will be interesting to see what storyline he is involved in once Survivor Series is over. While WWE could book several angles for The Apex Predator, it would be great to see Randy Orton form his Legacy faction once again.

In this article, we will look at three WWE Superstars Orton could recruit if he decides to form Legacy 2.0.

#3. Randy Orton could recruit Von Wagner

The one unique factor about Legacy was that each member in the faction was a multi-generation wrestler. While several stars on the current roster tick that box, it would be great to see Von Wagner be part of Legacy 2.0 if Randy Orton forms it. Until now, Wagner has shown plenty of potential.

In fact, he has even been labeled as a young version of Orton by some. However, the one thing Wagner has been unable to do is win a title. So if he becomes a member of Legacy 2.0, he could learn several things from Orton and potentially win his first championship in WWE.

#2. Bron Breakker

Another multi-generation wrestler who could be part of Legacy 2.0 is Bron Breakker. In recent times, Breakker has received quite a push from WWE. The 26-year-old has not only had Paul Heyman in his corner, he also shared a moment with The Undertaker on NXT.

These moments clearly suggest that WWE has huge plans for Breakker. And if that's the case, teaming him up with Randy Orton could be a great move for his career. Under The Viper's tutelage, Breakker can reach unprecedented heights in the world of professional wrestling.

#1. Cody Rhodes

When Orton formed Legacy in 2008, Cody Rhodes was an integral part of it. While Rhodes was a rookie back then, he has evolved a lot and is currently one of the best wrestlers on the roster. So it would be unfair not to have The American Nightmare in Legacy 2.0.

There is also a reason this move would highly benefit Cody Rhodes. If he faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Rhodes would have backup in the form of Orton and other Legacy 2.0 members to fight attacks from The Bloodline members. Apart from this, having Rhodes as part of the faction will hold great nostalgic value.

