Randy Orton to get suspended, Bloodline member bids goodbye, Solo Sikoa’s new ally? 5 Things that could happen on WWE SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be live from Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA. Last week on the blue brand, we witnessed a major confrontation between Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins, where Punk revealed the favor and confirmed that Paul Heyman would be on his side at 'Mania.

This week, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa, and more are already advertised on WWE's official website. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen in the forthcoming edition of SmackDown.

#5. Randy Orton might get suspended for his actions

One of the things that fans might witness on SmackDown this week could be Randy Orton's suspension for his actions against Nick Aldis. Earlier, Kevin Owens & the Viper were set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41.

However, Owens's real-life injury canceled the match. When the National Treasure conveyed this message to the Apex Predator, Randy hit an RKO on him, which sparks the possibility of the Legend Killer getting suspended in tonight's show.

#4. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross may reunite to enter the Women's Tag Team Gauntlet match

To decide the challengers for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's Women's Tag Team Championship, a gauntlet match is set to take place on tonight's WWE SmackDown. Over the past few months, we have seen considerable hints for the inclusion of Alexa Bliss in the Wyatt Sicks storyline. This ignites the chances of Bliss and Nikki Cross's reunion on the blue brand.

Nikki Cross is already part of the Wyatt Sicks faction and had a previous run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with the Goddess. So, it makes sense if they reunite again and enter the Gauntlet match to get a title shot at Showcase of Immortals.

#3. Braun Strowman may join forces with Solo Sikoa

Braun Strowman suffered a loss against Jacob Fatu and seemingly has no path on the road to WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf is now getting a United States Championship match against LA Knight at the Shows of the Shows.

So, as there were hints of Solo and Jacob Fatu's breakup, the Monster of All Monsters may join forces with Sikoa to stand against the 32-year-old star. With these actions, the former Tribal Chief will betray Jacob Fatu, leading to a proper feud post-WrestleMania.

#2. Nikki Bella confronts Chelsea Green to set WWE WrestleMania 41 match?

A few weeks back, Chelsea Green hinted at a massive WrestleMania match where she ignited the chances of a Green vs Nikki Bella match at Shows of the Shows. The Women's United States Champion stated how anything could happen at Mania.

So, if WWE has any plans to set up a Bella vs. Green match at WrestleMania 41, the Hall of Famer could return in tonight's SmackDown and eventually confront the champion. Nikki Bella has already contested this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, which opens the chances that she might step into the squared circle again at 'Mania 41.

#1. Paul Heyman bids goodbye to WWE SmackDown for now

Paul Heyman is currently entangled in the feud of CM Punk, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins. With each week, things are becoming difficult for the Wiseman. Even during the latest episode of WWE RAW, the Visionary almost attacked him before Rollins changed his mind and spared Heyman to forcefully let Heyman owe a favor to him.

Frustrated by all this drama, the OG Bloodline member may decide to bid goodbye to WWE SmackDown for now. The Wiseman could state that he can't handle things anymore and hence decides to step away at least until WrestleMania 41.

However, Heyman could return at 'Mania to fulfill the promise of the Best in the World by accompanying him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

