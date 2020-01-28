Randy Orton gives two-word response after Edge's WWE Royal Rumble return

Edge and Randy Orton briefly reunited

Randy Orton has taken to social media to give his reaction after he shared the ring with the returning Edge at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble.

The two Superstars, who held the WWE World Tag Team titles during their Rated-RKO alliance in 2006-07, joined forces again in the Royal Rumble to eliminate Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at the same time.

Posting on Twitter, Orton shared a picture of their reunion and simply stated, “Imagine that.”

The alliance between the two men turned out to be short-lived, as Orton looked set to betray Edge towards the end of the match by throwing him over the top rope.

Once Edge knew Orton’s plan, the 11-time World Champion decided to eliminate his former tag team partner.

What’s next for Edge and Randy Orton?

Edge’s profile page on WWE’s official website has been moved from the ‘Alumni’ section to the ‘Current Superstars’ section, which seemingly confirms reports that the Hall of Famer has returned to the company on a permanent basis.

Moving forward, it is being reported by the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer that WWE is planning a one-on-one match between Edge and Orton at WrestleMania 36.