Randy Orton to make his WWE return in 39-year-old star's corner? Analyzing potential as it's not Matt Riddle

Randy Orton has been quite secretive about his potential WWE return. If it is to happen anytime soon, a top babyface on WWE RAW might use some help from the veteran.

It has been over a year since fans last saw Randy Orton on television, as he last wrestled in May 2022. The rumors of his comeback have been making the rounds more than ever, with SummerSlam 2023 just a couple of weeks away.

Sami Zayn's partner, Kevin Owens, was injured during this week's episode of WWE RAW. This might leave Zayn alone in his feud with The Judgment Day, and he could require some help to fend off the RAW faction. Considering The Judgment Day is the most dominant group in all of WWE today, The Apex Predator could return to help the 39-year-old, garnering a loud crowd reaction.

Fans might have expected the LWO to assist Zayn in KO's absence. But with the Rey Mysterio-led stable currently being a part of SmackDown and Matt Riddle feuding with Imperium, Orton might be the ideal candidate to join forces with the current champion.

While nothing is confirmed yet, the intriguing scenario is not out of the question. Orton making a comeback to help Zayn while The Judgment Day unleashes a vicious assault on the babyface star will make for a memorable moment if it does surprisingly happen.

Rhea Ripley wants Randy Orton in The Judgment Day

While some fans want Orton to return and finally hit Rhea Ripley with an RKO, the latter has something completely different in mind. She surprisingly wants The Legend Killer to join her in The Judgment Day.

During an interview with UP NXT, the Women's World Heavyweight Champion shared her thoughts about adding another member to her stable.

"People on social media, they keep throwing this one person’s name at me, hoping that he’d come and put me in my place. So my choice would be Randy Orton because ain’t no one hitting Mami with an RKO. Mami is always right, and Mami is always on top. Randy Orton will be a part of my Judgment Day, and he’d be a step below Mami," said Rhea Ripley.

After multiple instances of Ripley assaulting male superstars, The Viper might return the favor to The Eradicator, as he is known to attack female stars on WWE TV. But if he ends up joining the corrupt faction, The Judgment Day will undoubtedly reach a whole new level.

Kim Orton recently shared a picture of Randy during his WWE hiatus. Here is the photo.

