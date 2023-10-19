Randy Orton to return and tie an iconic record held by Stone Cold? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton's WWE return is seemingly on the horizon, as he has already hit the WWE Performance Center. Although Survivor Series 2023 is reported to be the possible place for his much-anticipated return, WWE might save this moment for a grander stage, which could be the Royal Rumble.

If The Viper returns at Tropicana Field next year and manages to win the Royal Rumble, he will join Stone Cold Steve Austin as a three-time Royal Rumble winner. Currently, only Austin holds that iconic record with three wins.

However, the possibility of it happening is quite low, as it might not fit into the modern-day framework of WWE. Over the last few years, the Royal Rumble has been the hallowed ground where superstars are born and legacies are solidified.

Orton is currently a veteran in this industry, having an illustrious career spanning over two decades. Therefore, the 43-year-old winning the Rumble at this stage of his career would look superfluous.

Moreover, Randy Orton's return will already be a jaw-dropping moment for the fans, so he doesn't necessarily need to win the Royal Rumble match yet again. WWE could have a lot of options for The Viper's return.

Therefore, the prospect of him winning next year's Royal Rumble and equaling Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic record is quite low.

Is WWE secretly cooking Randy Orton's return for Survivor Series?

Survivor Series is one of WWE's four biggest premium live events of the year, and thus, the company goes all out to make it a grand extravaganza. This year, the spectacular event will emanate from Chicago's Allstate Arena on November 4.

Fighful Select reported that WWE is contemplating Randy Orton's much-anticipated return for Survivor Series this year. It is noteworthy that The Viper was recently spotted outside the Performance Center.

It implies that his comeback is seemingly on the horizon, which could come to fruition at the November 4 spectacle. Randy Orton is rumored to be training to get in shape before coming back to the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE might be secretly cooking The Apex Predator's return, which could happen sooner rather than later. It is just a matter of time before the entire arena reverberates with the "I hear voices in my head" theme song, with the WWE Universe going into a frenzy.

