Randy Orton to return at WWE Fastlane 2023? 3 things he could do if it happens

The positive updates on Randy Orton seem like a clear indication of his WWE comeback anytime soon. The Viper has been absent from the company for more than 500 days. As of now, there is no confirmation of his exact return date. However, Fastlane 2023 could be an ideal location for his comeback.

For those unaware, WWE Fastlane 2023 is the upcoming Premium Live event of the company, scheduled to take place on October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. With that in mind, let's explore three things Orton could do if he returns at the upcoming PLE.

#3. Randy Orton could cost The Bloodline in their tag team match

One possible direction could involve the Viper costing Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso their tag team match against John Cena and LA Knight. The potential reason behind this could be the assault by Sikoa and Jimmy during Randy Orton's last appearance on SmackDown.

For those unaware, the last time Orton appeared on WWE television was in the May 2022 edition of SmackDown, when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to face the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Despite their victory, The Bloodline assaulted Orton severely, marking it as the Viper's last appearance on television to date.

Randy Orton may seek vengeance by interfering in the match and costing the Samoan faction their bout against the Cenation Leader and the Megastar.

#2. Randy Orton may confront the Judgment Day upon his comeback

Another potential scenario could involve the Viper confronting Judgment Day upon his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, Finn Bálor and Damian Priest are already set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

The inclusion of Judgment Day in this event opens up various possibilities for their title clash, one of which could involve Orton either costing them the match or confronting the villainous faction in the post-match.

A feud between Orton and Judgment Day could inject a fresh element into the storyline of the RAW faction.

Additionally, this could pave the way for a future confrontation between Rhea Ripley and the Viper, a matchup that fans have been eager to witness for a long time.

#1. The Viper could confront Seth Rollins after his match

Seth Rollins is also set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship in another match against Shinsuke Nakamura, but this time in a Last Man Standing match. One of the possible ways for the Viper to return might involve Orton confronting the Visionary after his match.

This would eventually set up a match between Rollins and Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship. Both superstars have had great matches in the past, and this could add another exciting chapter to their historic rivalry.

A direct World title shot would also allow the company to book Randy Orton in a strong manner leading up to his anticipated comeback. In case the King of Strong Styles surprises the world by dethroning Rollins, then Randy Orton may confront him for a title shot.

