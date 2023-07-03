Randy Orton returns and 3 surprises to expect from the RAW after Money in the Bank 2023

It looks like the upcoming episode of WWE RAW is going to be an important one. This week's edition of the red brand will mark the beginning of the road to SummerSlam, and it is certain to be an event that fans will enjoy watching.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding this forthcoming episode because the Money in the Bank event has just come to a successful conclusion. While Seth Rollins and Gunther successfully defended their titles, Roman Reigns suffered his first pinfall defeat after three years.

The most significant information to emerge from the Premium Live Event in London was the return of Drew McIntyre, which came after several months of rumors and conjecture about his future.

Let's take a look at four shocks that might occur on the show, as there are still plenty more to come.

#4. Randy Orton finally returns on this week's RAW

WWE Universe has been waiting a long time for the return of Randy Orton. New sources suggest that the wrestler, who has been away from the ring for more than a year, is getting set to make his comeback very shortly.

Many legends in the annals of history have returned from career-ending injuries to rewrite the record books despite being told it was impossible. Even though The Viper is younger than those greats, he appears to be following in their footsteps.

In recent months, WWE, and especially the RAW brand, has suffered from a severe scarcity of top-tier superstars. That can be linked to Orton's absences, which have lasted for roughly 14 months.

Over more than 20 years, the 43-year-old has made substantial contributions to the programming of WWE. He has reached the status of a legend, and the applause he receives reflects a combination of reverence and adoration for his accomplishments. It is without a doubt that everyone will welcome him home with open arms.

#3. Drew McIntyre and Gunther engage in an enormous brawl

At Money in the Bank in London, Drew McIntyre made a surprise return to square off with Gunther after his quick Intercontinental Championship victory over Riddle. Expect them to get into a significant fight this week.

Whether or not Gunther's record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign will continue into WWE's annals will be told through The Scottish Warrior and The Ring General in a long-form story.

There are hardly many superstars who are currently active that will serve as compelling history-stoppers, but a return from McIntyre is on the shortlist of possibilities.

After all, Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's finest all-around performers, and his presence on RAW is greatly desired.

#2. Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes again

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar faced each other twice this year, Rhodes surprised Lesnar in Puerto Rico with a massive win, while The Beast returned the favor in Saudi Arabia.

With the score now 1-1, the seeds may be sown for their rubber match at this upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The third bout between The American Nightmare and The Beast is rumored to take place at SummerSlam 2023 with a stipulation.

A convincing victory over Lesnar at SummerSlam in what would purportedly be a significant gimmick fight would help Cody Rhodes, who is overdue for a significant triumph.

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Rhodes vs. Lesnar might end in a bloody brawl, with the former coming out on top as WWE gears up for a potential rekindled feud with Roman Reigns.

#1. Dominik Mysterio targets Seth Rollins

The foundations for this feud were laid on a recent edition of WWE RAW when Rhea Ripley's remark about Dominik Mysterio stealing the championship from Seth Rollins caused the star to giggle as though The Eradicator had told a wonderful joke.

A bout for the World Heavyweight Championship between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio might not seem plausible at first glance, but there are several reasons why it could make sense.

To begin, it would be a reference to Dominik's first match ever, which took place at SummerSlam three years ago against the Visionary. Second, after Drew McIntyre was brought into a feud with Gunther, the pool of talent available to take on Rollins has significantly reduced.

The most recent rumors also say that a match between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Title could be planned for SummerSlam 2023. If this turns out to be true, then you can anticipate a wonderful television time shortly.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes