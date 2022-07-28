Randy Orton and 3 other WWE Superstars who could potentially break Ric Flair's world title record

Randy Orton is already in the WWE history books for multiple reasons, not least due to his 14 world title reigns. This stat puts him just two behind the great Ric Flair, who holds the record with 16 to his name.

Orton has been in the best shape of his life in recent years and looks like he could go strong for another decade. Due to the fact that he just needs to become world champion twice in the said decade, means he is truly on track to create a legendary piece of history. Add in his full-time schedule and he is the favorite to become the superstar with the most world titles to his name.

However, The Viper will be aware that he is not the only one with a realistic chance of overtaking The Nature Boy. There are a couple of other superstars who have either the time, the reigns or both. We look at three superstars who could pose a challenge to Randy Orton on his road to glory.

#3. On our list of WWE Superstars who could challenge Randy Orton in breaking Ric Flair's world title record: Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been so dominant in WWE that fans may forget just how decorated he is. Among his many achievements, he has eleven world titles to his name, which is only one behind Hulk Hogan and three behind Randy Orton.

Since Orton last won the world title, Lesnar has won it twice. His statpadding of the championship means there is a genuine possibility of him beating The Apex Predator to Ric Flair's record. Unlike his former OVW colleague, The Beast is always in the main event picture, and could just about pip him to a piece of history.

#2. Roman Reigns

We know what you are thinking - Roman Reigns is only a six-time world champion. On paper, he is not even close to Ric Flair's sixteen world title reigns. However, what he has on his side is time and main event status, and that's more than enough to bid for the crown.

Reigns is currently, um, reigning as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. We are certain that none of his inevitable future reigns will be half as long as this one. This would allow him to win and lose the title a couple of times and work his way towards Sweet 16.

On paper, The Tribal Chief is likely to stay in WWE when the likes of Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar retire. We can totally see him reach and maybe cross The Nature Boy's record.

#1. John Cena

The man who has been touted to surpass Ric Flair's record for the longest time has been John Cena. While we don't see him full-time these days, his 16 world championship reigns are nothing to be laughed at. Indeed, he needs just one more world title to be part of a one-man club in WWE history.

Cena won his 16th title in 2017 when he beat AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. His part-time appearances mean he is getting fewer chances at the world title. Nevertheless, out of all the superstars on the roster today, he is the one that has the easiest route to immortality.

The Champ has to watch out for the others on this list in his quest to beating The Nature Boy's record. This is especially true in the case of his longtime friend and rival Randy Orton, who is on 14 and has the advantage of appearing on the product every week.

