Randy Orton to turn heel and end 60-time WWE champion’s in-ring career on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

Randy Orton lost the WWE Undisputed Championship match against his arch-rival John Cena at Backlash last week. This was probably the last chance to get his hands on The Last Real Champion. The clash was advertised as the 'One Last Time' duel between the two legends. However, the Apex Predator was unlucky, and Cena swept with an outside win.

This defeat might even propel Orton to think about his baby face run in the company. He hasn't achieved any big milestones in this character so far. Therefore, Orton could turn heel this week on SmackDown. On his radar could be the 60-time WWE champion, R-Truth. He is speculated to square off against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. It's unclear whether Cena's WWE Championship will be on the line.

R-Truth was Cena's well-wisher until last week when The Champ put Truth through a table during the post-show press conference. The Charismatic Ond stormed to the scene, trying to congratulate Cea, but ended up making him angry. Truth rubbed salt on Cena's wounds, saying he was proud of The Champ, despite people saying that Cena s*cks and cannot wrestle. John got up and tried to warn Truth, and then in the blink of a moment, gave him an Attitude Adjustment.

Now, Truth is expected to face Cena in a one-on-one match at SNME. The match is also a blessing in disguise for the former United States Champion, as Truth hasn't been part of any mainstream storyline since dropping his Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day last year in June. He is a two-time United States Champion, two-time Hardcore Champion, and a whopping 54-time 24/7 Champion.

However, his joy might not last long as Randy Orton would want to get another shot at John Cena's title. He'll have to get the legend out of his way for that. Therefore, on this week's edition of SmackDown, The Viper can brutally attack Truth, turning heel. The attack might even end the career of the 53-year-old legend.

Randy Orton can also be suspended from WWE by Nick Aldis

Orton can also be suspended from WWE indefinitely for attacking SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis at Backlash. This was Randy's third attack on Nick Aldis. Not just this, The Apex Predator gave five back-to-back RKO's to WWE officials who had accompanied Aldis to the ring.

Nick Aldis can take action against Orton this week on SmackDown, getting him suspended for at least six months. This was his second attack on Aldis in the past two months. This time, Orton didn't even spare the officials. So, he might have to face the music for his actions. This week's SmackDown will be interesting.

