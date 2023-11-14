Randy Orton to turn heel at Survivor Series and punt-kick his old friend, leading to a match after 10 years between them?  Exploring the scenario 

Randy Orton is rumored to be returning to WWE soon. The Viper had been out of action since last year owing to a back injury. The speculation has begun that the former WWE Champion will be the 5th member of Cody Rhodes' team who will face The Judgement Day at Survivor Series.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Orton is expected to return around the time of the Survivor Series. Multiple other outlets, including Fightful, have also confirmed that The Viper could be on his way back. He could join the alliance of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Jayn to take on The Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre in a War Games match.

Randy Orton had dropped his heel persona and was a beloved babyface before he took a sabbatical. He teamed up with Matt Riddle to create the RK-Bro. However, once he returns, Orton could return to his vicious ways since Riddle is no longer in the company. He could target Cody Rhodes and punt-kick him after they face The Judgement Day and establish himself as The Viper again.

Randy Orton mentored Cody Rhodes during his early days in the WWE, and the two were part of a faction called Legacy. They had a series of matches in 2013. Renewal of their feud would serve two purposes. It would make Orton the top heel on RAW, and it would also give Rhodes a credible threat to counter before WrestleMania 40.

Jim Cornette commented on a potential feud between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes

During an episode of Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the seasoned WWE veteran discussed the prospect of Orton engaging in a feud with Cody Rhodes upon his return. Cornette emphasized that such a rivalry would hold significance due to the influence of Dusty Rhodes' wrestling philosophy.

"Then it's an old-time Dusty kinda thing to have a big star come in and stand side-by-side with whichever Rhodes and then turn on him in the most heinous way possible after it's established and do that. Would that be something? Because then you get, instead of cold, you get Orton and Rhodes with meaning behind it," said Cornette.

The dynamics will be interesting come November 25th at Survivor Series. While The Judgement Day will put forth a united front, Cody Rhodes' team will have to work through their major differences to get the win. And a loss could lead to Orton losing his cool and going after Cody Rhodes.

