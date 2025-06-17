Randy Orton to turn heel by taking out fan-favorite superstar tomorrow on WWE SmackDown? Chances explored

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will feature a King of the Ring Tournament semi-final match between Randy Orton and Sami Zayn. The Underdog From The Underground will face the veteran for a spot in the final that will take place at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28. The winner of the tournament will get a chance to face either Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title or John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. With so much at stake here, Orton could turn heel at this semi-final stage.

Orton had a chance to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cena at Backlash. However, thanks to R-Truth, he lost the opportunity and the match. Since then, he has made it clear that he will do whatever it takes for a second shot. On SmackDown last week, he told Cody Rhodes that, despite their history, he will beat him if both men make it to the finals. It is clear that The Viper wants another title shot, and it could be a tease that he could revert to his old 2009 heel character.

On SmackDown, it would not be surprising if Randy Orton turns heel and takes out Zayn ahead of their semi-final match. It will make it easier for him to advance to the final. WWE could use the mystery attacker card to hide the heel turn if they want and reveal it later to start a feud between Zayn and the Apex Predator. Orton isn’t one to hold back when a title opportunity is on the line, and this would create major buzz around the tournament.

Jey Uso will be facing Cody Rhodes in their semi-final match, and it would be nice to see a heel vs a babyface during the finals. Many have speculated that it could be Randy Orton vs Rhodes at Night of Champions. Right now, these are just speculations.

Randy Orton could lose thanks to a recent foe

While fans are rooting for either Uso, Rhodes, or Randy Orton to win and face Cena, there is another factor that they are forgetting about. It would be the person who attacked The G.O.A.T. on SmackDown twice, R-Truth. Ron Killings has shown that he has unfinished business with the 17-time Champion.

Despite Randy Orton turning heel and going after the title, Killings could be a thorn in his shoe that he does not see coming. When Truth interrupted The Viper’s chance to punt-kick Cena, he was given a vicious RKO. With his new persona, the former wannabe member of the Judgment Day could be looking for revenge.

