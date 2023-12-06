Randy Orton vs Rhea Ripley: Will WWE ever book this dream match? Chances explored

Randy Orton garnered the nickname The Legend Killer for a reason, the same can be said for Rhea Ripley as The Eradicator. The former can strike anyone and everyone regardless of their gender, while the latter dominates everybody in her path. Due to their complimenting characters, they became a dream match for many fans.

While intergender matches have occurred in WWE, they're not common, especially when they're singles matches. However, Rhea Ripley participated in one against Akira Tozawa a year ago, where she won. She also got involved with several male stars as part of her alliance with The Judgment Day. Meanwhile, Randy Orton doesn't hesitate to deliver an RKO to anybody. Still, it's unlikely that they will have a full-blown match anytime soon.

Although the Stamford-based promotion has been more lenient with its actions despite the younger audience, it's still something they might have to think long and hard about. Randy has built his character for over two decades, and they could worry about what a defeat and even victory could do to his legacy.

It's more likely that both stars will also get physical in some segment. Much like with Randy RKO'ing Beth Phoenix as part of his feud with Edge (AKA Adam Copeland) and when Orton RKO'd Nia Jax in the Men's Royal Rumble.

If they do end up having a match, it will most likely involve another star. This was the case when Randy Orton faced Alexa Bliss in 2021, wherein The Fiend appeared after other "supernatural" occurrences in the match.

Is Rhea Ripley interested in having a match with Randy Orton in WWE?

Rhea Ripley is not afraid to get involved with WWE's men's division

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator named Randy as one of the stars she wanted to come face-to-face with. However, it looks like she is not worried about the outcome.

Rhea Ripley also noted that the men's division won't hit her back or retaliate when she gets physical with them, not because she's a girl, but because they choose not to and know Mami is always on top.

Why didn't Randy Orton RKO Rhea Ripley on RAW?

The Viper spoiled Damian Priest's attempts to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Survivor Series due to his return. Rhea confronted Orton on RAW and warned him about his actions. Fans chanted for Randy to deliver an RKO, but he didn't do it. As per the SmackDown star's father and wrestling legend Bob Orton Jr., he also thought that his son would get physical with Rhea, but didn't do it as he was a gentleman.

It would be interesting to see what will happen between The Viper and The Eradicator soon.

