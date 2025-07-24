  • home icon
Randy Orton to win his 15th WWE World Title following SummerSlam with help from 40-year-old? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 24, 2025 15:33 GMT
Randy Orton
Randy Orton [Image credit: wwe.com]

Randy Orton has been on a quest for his 15th world title in WWE since his return in 2023. There have been several instances when The Viper has expressed his desire to become world champion again. He made it clear that he is willing to go to any length to achieve it. Rumors have been swirling that Orton might turn heel and go after the Undisputed WWE Championship after SummerSlam.

The Apex Predator is set to team up with Jelly Roll at SummerSlam to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Both superstars have been seen helping each other lately, which gave rise to a wild speculation that the country star could help Randy Orton win his 15th world title at some point.

This possibility also gained traction since Travis Scott helped John Cena become the 17-time world champion at WrestleMania 41. However, the possibility of Jelly Roll helping The Viper win the world title is extremely low. There are no reports of the rapper staying with the company following SummerSlam. Therefore, Roll's match at The Biggest Party of the Summer is believed to be a one-off appearance.

The country star is expected to disappear from WWE television following the summer spectacle. Besides, Travis Scott's involvement in John Cena's historic title win at The Show of Shows received major backlash from fans all over the globe. Therefore, it is quite unlikely that WWE would try to recreate something similar to that with Randy Orton's 15th world title win.

The involvement of an outsider in such a monumental moment could become a subject of controversy.

Although the 40-year-old's involvement is unlikely, The Apex Predator could turn heel following SummerSlam to go after the Undisputed WWE Championship. WWE has already dropped various teases in recent times, and it could finally come to fruition.

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll to win their SummerSlam match?

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll have a huge challenge ahead of them in the form of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam. In the past few weeks, Paul and McIntyre have been dominating the newly formed alliance by having the upper hand on Roll and Orton on SmackDown.

Therefore, fans wonder whether the babyface duo will be able to win the upcoming bout. Although it will be a tough battle, The Apex Predator and the country star will likely win the tag team match. Randy Orton is a seasoned veteran in the company, having built a legacy at SummerSlam. As a result, WWE is unlikely to give him a loss at such a huge stage.

Besides, the company often books celebrity matches at such big stages to give them a win, which helps the company create headlines. Hence, the outcome is likely to shift in Jelly Roll and Randy Orton's favor.

Jelly Roll has been training rigorously in the ring, and the company is expected to give him his huge moment at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It will be interesting to see how things shape up at SummerSlam.

