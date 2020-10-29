Ranking 16 WWE Superstars with most Survivor Series wins: Who is Mr. Survivor Series?

WWE Survivor Series has been around for more than three decades at this point. The pay-per-view has been one of WWE's 'Big Four' for years now, along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble.

This year, WWE is going to present the 34th annual Survivor Series event. The show has a rich and storied history, and a long string of WWE Superstars have made careers out of giving incredible performances at the pay-per-view. Randy Orton was the sole survivor for his teams in 2003, 2004, and 2005, which helped him a great deal in turning into a legit Superstar during his early years. Many others have impressed at Survivor Series over the years. Let's take a look at 16 WWE Superstars who have won the most matches at the pay-per-view.

#16-#9 Bret Hart, Rey Mysterio, Davey Boy Smith, Mark Henry, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Tito Santana, and Randy Savage (five wins each at Survivor Series)

CM Punk

There have been eight WWE Superstars who won five matches at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Bret Hart's final outing at the event wasn't one of those though, as fans might remember that it was the night the Montreal Screwjob took place. Rey Mysterio and Hart have both lost more matches than they've won, with six losses in each wrestler's bag.

Davey Boy Smith and Mark Henry both have lost three matches, while CM Punk has lost only two. One of Punk's five wins is his memorable victory against Alberto Del Rio at Survivor Series 2011, which kicked off his legendary 434-day WWE title reign.

Roman Reigns' record stands at 5-2 as well, and he is looking to extend it to 6-2 with a win over Randy Orton at this year's event. Tito Santana was a mainstay in the mid-card throughout his career but had a strong showing at Survivor Series. His record stands at 5-1. The most impressive record is that of WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, who has won every single one of his five matches at the Survivor Series event.