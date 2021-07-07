Ranking the 5 best Money in the Bank main events in WWE history

The WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event is rapidly approaching as WWE begins its return to touring. It will be the first pay-per-view to feature live fans in attendance since WrestleMania 37 earlier this year.

Since its inception in 2010, the Money in the Bank pay-per-view has quickly become a staple of WWE's pay-per-view calendar.

The WWE Universe is constantly thrilled and excited at the prospect of seeing death-defying moments in spectacular ladder matches. WWE Superstars battle it out to retrieve a briefcase with a contract inside for a guaranteed World Championship match, good for the next twelve months.

But in addition to the Money in the Bank ladder matches, the Money in the Bank event has also featured its fair share of excellent main events throughout its history.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the five best main events in Money in the Bank history.

#5 Seth Rollins def. Dean Ambrose - WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Money in the Bank 2015)

Seth Rollins retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a ladder match at Money in the Bank 2015

Seth Rollins captured the first WWE World Heavyweight Championship of his career in iconic fashion at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

One year after winning the briefcase in a ladder match at the Money in the Bank event, Rollins was forced to defend his World Heavyweight Championship once again in a ladder match at the Money in the Bank event.

Dean Ambrose challenged his former Shield teammate after he had already defeated Seth Rollins by disqualification at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view the prior month.

Despite Rollins retaining the title at Elimination Chamber, Ambrose decided to steal it. The Lunatic Fringe decided if Rollins wanted to retrieve it, he would have to do so in a ladder match at Money in the Bank.

The two WWE Superstars delivered a spectacular ladder match with some incredibly devastating bumps and spots. The closing moments of the match saw Ambrose and Rollins engage in a tug of war for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship that was suspended high above the ring.

This caused the title to accidentally be unhooked as Ambrose and Rollins came crashing down off the ladder set up in the ring. Seth Rollins was able to hold onto the title, thus winning the match and retaining the championship.

