Ranking all 6 WWE Superstars who have won more than 10 World titles

WWE has comfortably held the top position in the world of pro wrestling for a long time now. Vince McMahon's promotion has seen a long list of in-ring legends etching their names in history by winning World titles and having classic matches in the squared circle.

There are a select few Superstars though, who have won the big one on more than 10 occasions. Having almost a dozen or more title reigns is a clear indication of the wrestler's star power, and how much WWE relied on that particular Superstar to carry the brand as the top Champion. In this list, we will take a look at all six WWE Superstars who won the WWE or World title more than 10 times.

Note: The list only mentions title reigns recognized by WWE

#6 Edge (11 World title reigns)

Edge

Edge didn't break out of the Tag Team division for a long time during his stint in WWE. It all changed in 2005 though, when he won the first-ever Money In The Bank Ladder match. Months later, Edge cashed in his contract on John Cena to win his first WWE title, in one of the biggest shockers in WWE history. This was only the beginning though, as Edge went on to become one of the greatest villains the WWE Universe had ever seen.

Advertisement

Edge retired due to his neck injury, immediately after successfully defending his World title against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 27. By that time, he had won a total of 11 World titles. Edge was honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2012 for his legendary career.

#5 Hulk Hogan (12 World title reigns)

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan was the biggest wrestler in the industry, back in the 80s. Hogan was featured in several back-to-back WrestleMania main events during that time, and also made it big in Hollywood. Hulk Hogan won numerous World titles during this stint.

Hogan went to WCW in the 90s, and would soon become the biggest heel in business by forming the nWo. Hogan won the WCW title on six occasions. When he returned to WWE in 2002, Vince McMahon noticed how incredibly popular Hogan still was and gave him another short-lived WWE title reign, thus extending his title count to 12. Hogan defeated Triple H to win his 12th World title and lost the belt to The Undertaker mere weeks later.