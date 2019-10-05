Ranking all of Brock Lesnar's World Title Victories

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 228 // 05 Oct 2019, 06:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar has an interesting history with the world title

This week, as SmackDown makes its long-awaited debut on FOX Sports, Brock Lesnar challenges Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

Much to the disdain of many fans, Brock Lesnar is the odds on favourite to pick up the title victory. The victory would be The Beast Incarnate's fourth WWE Championship reign and his eighth world title when his three Universal Championship victories have been taken into account.

Lesnar has a mixed history with world titles, with some of his reigns being highly respected and some of the others being incredibly unpopular. With that in mind, let's take a look back at the seven previous times that Brock Lesnar has won a world title and rank them from worst to best.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#7 Universal Championship - vs Seth Rollins, Extreme Rules 2019

Brock Lesnar's most recent reign was instantly forgettable

Brock Lesnar's most recent Universal Championship run was absolutely pointless, to say the least.

The Beast Incarnate shocked everybody when he made a last minute run-in during Money in the Bank in May and following a brief run with the case, he cashed it in against Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules to win the Universal Championship for a third time.

Lesnar's reign ended just 28 days later at SummerSlam though when Seth Rollins defeated him clean to win back the title.

Just why the WWE felt the need to do this is anybody's guess. The WWE essentially wasted the Money in the Bank briefcase just so they could get Seth Rollins over at SummerSlam as the only man who is seemingly capable of defeating Brock Lesnar.

Advertisement

This reign even managed to complete the incredible difficult task of making Brock Lesnar look weak as well. This benefitted absolutely nobody and there is an argument to be made that it didn't really do all that much for Rollins in the long run either.

1 / 7 NEXT