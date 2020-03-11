Ranking Brock Lesnar's last 5 WrestleMania matches from worst to best

Brock Lesnar's last few WrestleManias have been interesting

After Brock Lesnar's monumental return on the RAW after WrestleMania in 2012, he has been the biggest star in the company. The Beast, flanked by Paul Heyman, continues to entertain the WWE Universe with his unbeatable aura and incredible talent.

But Lesnar only truly became that major star after defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30. Before that, his aura was not invincible due to defeats against John Cena and Triple H. Since ending the Deadman's streak, Lesnar has been on a different level to everybody else.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has almost been a permanent fixture in the world title scene since that fateful night 6 years ago, with his upcoming main event WWE Championship defence against Drew McIntyre set to be his fifth world title match at WrestleMania in six years.

Brock Lesnar was tasked with creating a number of new stars at the Show of Shows, among other things. The results have been varied, with only some of Lesnar's 'Mania matches hitting the mark. He sure has had an interesting WrestleMania history, before and after ending the streak.

Here are Brock Lesnar's last 5 WrestleMania matches ranked from worst to best.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 34)

What a depressing main event

If you watch this match on mute, it is much better than initially perceived. But that does not make it good. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns attempted to recreate the magic of their previous WrestleMania encounter, more on that, and failed to do so.

The WWE Universe rejected this match, chanting random things and playing with beachballs during it.

It seemed a foregone conclusion that Reigns would win and end Lesnar's year-long Universal title reign, so there was literally no response when the Big Dog kicked out of the much-protected F5. There was even more apathy from the fans when Reigns ended up kicking out of 3 more F5s.

That completely lost the fans, who hardly cared when Brock Lesnar busted Roman Reigns open the hard way. Eventually, Lesnar picked up a shock victory as the Superdome expressed their momentary shock. This was a negative way to end a decent WrestleMania.

The match was so depressing that Lesnar did not even wait for the show-closing pyro to return backstage and hoist the Universal Title right at Vince McMahon.

