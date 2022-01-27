Ranking the chances of 7 men favored to win the WWE Royal Rumble this year

When it comes to the Royal Rumble, not every superstar is created equal. Some performers have a much greater chance of winning the match than others.

The likes of Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, and Kofi Kingston are trusted veterans. When it comes to the likelihood of winning the 2022 Royal Rumble, however, their chances are not as great as compared to others.

If Drew McIntyre wasn't currently on the shelf with a neck injury, he would have been a big favorite to win the match.

This year's field is chock full of potential winners. Randy Orton could win another Rumble and join Stone Cold Steve Austin as the second three-time winner. He doesn't need another win in the match, but his angle with Riddle is nearing an end.

WWE could decide to push a current superstar that has been used in the mid-card, like Riddle or Damien Priest, into the main event with a win. It would be nice to see some new faces in the title pictures.

However, it's more likely that some perennial contenders and former Champions will win instead. Here are seven superstars who have a strong chance to win the Rumble and we have ranked them on the probability of them winning the bout. Current storylines, booking, and past track records are taken into account.

#7 Sheamus could win a second Royal Rumble

The Celtic Warrior won the Royal Rumble 10 years ago on January 29th in St. Louis, Missouri. This year's event again takes place from the same place as well.

Sheamus is a superstar that has always been booked favorably. He has consistently gone over others new to the brand and has recently feasted on both Cesaro and Ricochet.

His character is essentially the same as usual, only this time he has a hat and a weapon. That doesn't mean WWE won't throw the fans a curveball by having Sheamus win another Royal Rumble 10 years after his first victory.

If a face dethrones Roman Reigns on the Road To WrestleMania, Sheamus could become a potential challenger. He's currently "mentoring" Ridge Holland after the former NXT Superstar was drafted to SmackDown.

WWE could decide to pay the Celtic Warrior back for his years of service with another win in the Royal Rumble. He may not have as great a chance as other superstars, but the company may not want to pass up the history between his Rumble wins.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Alan John